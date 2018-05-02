I Teach 2nd! Welcomes Second-Grade Experts & Topics at 2018 SDE National Conference

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Second-grade teachers will learn new and effective ways to prepare students for increased academic rigor in a dedicated strand of learning sessions at the SDE 2018 National Conference. The I Teach 2nd! strand will deliver the second-grade focused strategies teachers asked for including growth mindset, STEM, guided reading, technology integration, writing, struggling learners, and classroom management and organization. The 2018 National Conference will take place July 9-13, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV.

"Second grade teachers from across the country will gather to address the issues that are important to them right now—including how to improve student achievement, meet the standards, and motivate students to think critically," SDE program developer Kymra Kurinskas says.

"Another big theme of the conference is building students' capacity for challenge and resiliency. This is the place where teachers will learn proven-effective strategies for increasing instructional rigor and supporting student-choice models that will make them immediately better at what they do."

More than 65 sessions dedicated to second grade will be delivered by 20+ second grade experts, authors, bloggers, and practitioners. Each presenter knows second grade inside and out and has their finger on the pulse of the latest research and emerging trends. Featured presenters and their topic areas include:

Michael Bonner (honored in 2017 by Ellen DeGeneres for his innovative approach to children in poverty) reveals his unique motivation and reading engagement tips in Innovation = Motivation: Transforming School Culture and Read It!

(honored in 2017 by for his innovative approach to children in poverty) reveals his unique motivation and reading engagement tips in Innovation and Jen Jones (Hello Literacy), a respected authority in guided reading and content-area writing, shares her real-world wisdom in Even Scientists Read & Write: Literacy Skills in the Content Areas and I Heart Guided Reading! Best Practices for Small-Group Reading Instruction

(Hello Literacy), a respected authority in guided reading and content-area writing, shares her real-world wisdom in and Cheryl Dick (Cheryl's Classroom Tips) offers her unique perspectives on differentiation and comprehension in Differentiate Reading in a Whole-Group Setting and Let's Talk About It: 6 Essential Comprehension Strategies

(Cheryl's Classroom Tips) offers her unique perspectives on differentiation and comprehension in and Marcy Bernethy (Saddle Up for Second Grade) shares precise tools for building math facts and fitting it all into a busy day in T hat's a Math Fact, Jack! and Fitting It All In!

(Saddle Up for Second Grade) shares precise tools for building math facts and fitting it all into a busy day in and Brandy Young (known for her homework policy that went viral) challenges teachers' thinking about formative assessment and homework in Funky Formative Assessment and Make the Jump...Give Homework the Bump!

"We want second grade teachers to know—this is your event. Even those who've been teaching for years will learn so much, and walk away feeling energized for the coming year. Embracing all the challenges of second grade will become doable, easier, and a whole lot more fulfilling and exciting," Kurinskas adds.

To register for the 2018 National Conference, visit www.SDE.com/national or call 1-800-462-1478.

About SDE

SDE is one of America's leading providers of professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. Through Onsite PD, PD Events, Web-Based PD, and PD Resources, the company empowers teachers and administrators across the country with ongoing professional development that is not only research-based, innovative, and rigorous, but also practical, motivating, and fun. All SDE training is presented by the nation's top authors and educational experts, with the goal of creating extraordinary classrooms that prepare students for the evolving demands of the 21st century.

For more information about SDE, educators are encouraged to visit www.sde.com, or to call 1-800-462-1478.

