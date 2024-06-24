New Book Dedicated to a Growing Role for Physicians, the Chief Medical Officer, is published by the American Association for Physician Leadership

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I Want to Be a Chief Medical Officer: Now What? is a new book published by the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) and written by Rex Hoffman, MD, MBA, CPE, chief medical officer at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

Through the use of surveys and interviews with chief executive officers and regional and system CMOs, the book provides insight into what hiring managers are looking for in potential CMOs. It also explores the types of chief medical officer roles: those in hospitals, medical groups, health plans, and health systems.

The book is divided into five parts, with each section focusing on a different aspect of the journey toward becoming a CMO.

An overview of what a chief medical officer does, as well as the pros and cons of leaving a clinical practice to become a CMO;

The importance of experience, MBA/MHA/MMM/CPE credentials, or fellowship when applying for a chief medical officer role;

The application process, including tips on where to find CMO jobs, how to review job descriptions, and how to prepare a standout resume;

Advice from individuals who have held various CMO roles; and

What do to once in the role, including how to spend the first 90 days and the importance of having a mentor.

"I am often asked by physicians what I attribute to my success in becoming a chief medical officer," Hoffman said. "My answer is multi-faceted: being inquisitive, doing the necessary research, and being prepared for each step of the process. I have written the book to help others master the components of seeking, interviewing for, and succeeding in the role of the chief medical officer."

"Mastering the role of the chief medical officer is a growing part of AAPL's programing," said Peter Angood, MD, FRCS (C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president and CEO of AAPL. "We are launching a CMO Academy, and the publication of Dr. Hoffman's book underscores the importance of providing education for those who seek the very impactful position of the chief medical officer."

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

SOURCE American Association for Physician Leadership