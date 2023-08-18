"I will be waiting for you in Shanghai, China!" Roger Federer Cheers for Rolex Shanghai Masters Relaunch

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a four-year absence, the Rolex Shanghai Masters officially returns to Shanghai, China! The tournament will be held at Shanghai Qizhong Tennis Center from October 2nd to October 15th of 2023, which coincides with China's National Day holiday. It'd be a brilliant plan for tennis enthusiasts to witness the grand tennis ceremony with family and friends, feeling the passion of China!

2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters tickets
Roger Federer, as a special guest, will appear on the stadium court of Qizhong Tennis Center after the first men's singles match of the day to interact with the audience on October 13th.

In the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2023, the thrilling duel between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz blew every audience away.

For those who missed the Wimbledon final, the Rolex Shanghai Masters will be sure to provide you a golden opportunity to witness the duel! Both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaras have confirmed to attend this year's Rolex Shanghai Masters as contestants! In this year's Rolex Shanghai Masters, let's expect the cliffhanger they might bring.

At Halle, Roger Federer established his unshakable 10-title dynasty. At Wimbledon, Federer was crowned as 'King of the Grass'. In Shanghai, King Roger learned the pronunciation of "Love Shanghai" in Mandarin, took the subway in Shanghai, and took a night tour of the Huangpu River. Tang suits, Chinese tunic suits, and terracotta warriors, as Chinese classic vibe, have all been integrated into the Rolex Shanghai Masters. Which offers the Swiss a special experience to feel the unique charm of Chinese culture every time he comes to Shanghai.

What made the retired King Roger choose Shanghai as the third ATP destination after Halle and Wimbledon? What good memories did Federer leave behind in Shanghai? On October 13th, come to Qizhong Tennis Center Stadium Court and listen to what Federer has to say!

The competition has a total of 14 days, covering two weekends. In order to encourage more spectators to participate, a variety of ticketing services have been set up for this game to meet the viewing time needs of each type of audience as much as possible. You can click the link below to enter the ticket purchase interface for detailed ticket information.

https://ztmen.jussyun.com/

Pack your luggage, fly to China, cheer for tennis, and see you at Shanghai Qizhong Tennis Center!

The Rolex Shanghai Masters has long been hailed as one of the finest events on the ATP Tour. As the exclusive ATP highest-level 1000-point event in the Asia-Pacific region, the event was selected as the "Best ATP 1000 Tournament of the Year" by ATP players from 2009 to 2013. Rolex renewed its title sponsorship of this only Masters 1000 event in China lately.

