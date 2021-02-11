I Would Drive 500 Miles: Consumers Are Willing to Travel Longer Distances to Get the Cars They Want During COVID-19, According to Edmunds

"car shoppers aren't being dissuaded by the lack of inventory... they're ready to literally go the distance" Tweet this

Edmunds analysts have created a Valentine's Day-themed "Most Desired Vehicles" barometer, which takes into account all car shopping leads submitted on Edmunds and identifies vehicles that car shoppers indicated they were willing to drive the farthest distance to obtain. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class clinched the No. 1 spot in the hearts of car shoppers, commanding an average distance of 363 miles. The Toyota GR Supra came in second, with consumers indicating they'd be willing to drive an average of 167 miles. The Kia Stinger came in third, rating an average distance of 166 miles from willing car shoppers. The complete Top 25 list of Most Desired Vehicles can be found below and on Edmunds here .

"By looking at the vehicles that topped the list, it's clear that different motivations are pushing car shoppers to go long distance," said Caldwell. "Consumers with more eclectic or expensive tastes are going out of their way to get the cars that they want, but we're also seeing that consumers are willing to travel farther for more affordable, high-demand options as well."

Ahead of Valentine's Day and the Presidents' Day holiday weekend, Edmunds experts note that car shoppers who are willing to travel longer distances for their next vehicle purchase should consider taking some important steps before hitting the road to save time and stay safe:

Test-drive a similar vehicle closer to home. Edmunds experts strongly recommend driving the vehicle before you buy it to make sure it feels right before you make a big financial commitment. If the dealership with the specific make and model you have your heart set on is out of town, schedule a test drive with a similar vehicle at your local dealership. You might find out that some of your must-haves might actually be nice-to-haves and aren't worth spending the time on the road for. Dealerships also trade cars all the time, so it's possible your local dealer can work with the one out of town and have it shipped.

Edmunds experts strongly recommend driving the vehicle before you buy it to make sure it feels right before you make a big financial commitment. If the dealership with the specific make and model you have your heart set on is out of town, schedule a test drive with a similar vehicle at your local dealership. You might find out that some of your must-haves might actually be nice-to-haves and aren't worth spending the time on the road for. Dealerships also trade cars all the time, so it's possible your local dealer can work with the one out of town and have it shipped. Get your trade-in appraisal online. If you have a trade-in, Edmunds experts note that it's a good idea to figure out how much you can sell yours for so you can determine what to put down on a new car. To do so, they advise getting a real cash offer for your vehicle on sites such as Edmunds because it saves time and can be done from the comfort and safety of home.

If you have a trade-in, Edmunds experts note that it's a good idea to figure out how much you can sell yours for so you can determine what to put down on a new car. To do so, they advise getting for your vehicle on sites such as Edmunds because it saves time and can be done from the comfort and safety of home. Do as much paperwork at home as possible. Work with the dealer to complete as much of the necessary paperwork online, including your loan application, so that you can spend minimal time at the dealership.

Work with the dealer to complete as much of the necessary paperwork online, including your loan application, so that you can spend minimal time at the dealership. Ask about delivery. Some dealers will deliver your new vehicle to your door, so be sure to ask. You might be able to skip the big drive altogether.

"If you have your heart set on a vehicle that's a long drive away, the good news is that you can take most steps from the comfort of home," said Ivan Drury. "Dealerships have done a good job of bringing so much more of the car shopping process online in response to the pandemic. As long as you're willing to do some extra research and prep work beforehand, you can feel confident in committing to a car purchase even if it's a long drive away."

