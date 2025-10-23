i2 Group Acquisitions and Investments in Innovations Deliver 40% Increase in Year-on-Year Bookings

Growth reflects rising demand for sophisticated intelligence analysis tools to identify and pursue bad actors threatening national and international security

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- i2 Group today announced record-setting results for its fiscal year, highlighted by a 40% year-on-year increase in bookings and continued double-digit organic growth across all business segments. The surge reflects rising global demand for sophisticated intelligence and investigative analysis solutions that help organizations identify and pursue bad actors threatening national and international security.

Since joining N. Harris Computer four years ago, i2 Group has achieved sustained growth driven by a clear strategy of investment in innovation, talent, and customer success. The company has expanded its solution portfolio, advanced AI-enabled analytics, and strengthened delivery capabilities across defense, law enforcement, and commercial intelligence sectors.

"Our sustained momentum demonstrates how strategic investments in acquisitions, people and technology translate into measurable results for our clients," said Jamie Caffrey, Group Leader of i2 Group. "By delivering trusted, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions designed for today's most complex security challenges, we're helping agencies and organizations worldwide make faster, more informed decisions."

i2 Group has brought two new offerings to market this year, realising a significant investment in product development and engineering capacity.

i2 Insights provides assisted importing and analysis of data into existing i2 solutions such as Analyst's Notebook and iBase, and i2 Overwatch provides enhanced geospatial and temporal views for mission planning and situational awareness in defence.

i2 Group has also expanded the users and the markets it serves with the acquisition and tuck-ins of three industry-leading companies – Corporate IT Systems Ltd (CITSL), Force Information Systems (FIS) and Xanalys.

CITSL provides protective monitoring services to customers in regulated environments to detect and prevent corruption and insider threat. Today, they serve the majority of UK police forces' professional standards departments.

FIS provides case management and vetting solutions also for law enforcement professional standards. They serve all UK police forces and under i2 Group will look to expand to new markets and serve internal affairs teams around the globe.

Xanalys provides a major case management (MCM) solution primarily for public sector customers in law enforcement and beyond to deal with the largest, most complex cases whilst maintaining transparency and accountability across the entire investigative process.

Caffrey said: "We are excited to continue the significant growth of i2 Group and deliver best-of-breed solutions to analysts and investigators across the globe through our investments in people, products and our companies.

"We are also expanding our reach through strategic partnerships and alliances, and we are always looking for new opportunities to strengthen and grow these relationships with like-minded, mission-driven vendors.

"We are privileged to support some of the most important organisations around the globe in their investigations and missions in the fight against bad actors and help them deliver results and savings quicker in a complex world. i2 Group's investment in its solutions strengthen our clients' ability to achieve their goals."

About i2

i2 Group is the global leader in advanced visual analysis solutions, with a presence in more than 140 countries. Its innovations empower analysts and investigators to discover, create and disseminate actionable intelligence to combat threats, such as serious crime, terrorism, war and fraud. These pioneering solutions are relied upon by thousands of organizations in global, international, national and local operations.

