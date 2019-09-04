i2c Adds Four Industry Veterans to its Leadership Team

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i2c Inc., a leading global provider of digital banking and payments processing technology, announced today the addition of four payments industry veterans to its leadership team to support the company's expansive growth.

Janet Monroe, Head of Global Client Success, brings more than 20 years of payments and client service experience to i2c, having held executive leadership positions at Visa Inc. and iPayment (now Paysafe). Throughout her career, Janet has successfully transformed client services teams where she built and led an extraordinary consultative discipline in support of top-tier customers.

Joining i2c as Head of Global Products, Ava Kelly has extensive experience in the payments industry and has held executive leadership positions at both Visa Inc. and American Express, leading go to market strategies for North America, Asia and the Middle East. She also brings with her a vast knowledge of corporate strategy, credit program expertise, merchant services, loyalty program management and stored value products and services.

Nikki Waters, Head of i2c's Global Marketing team, has long-term subject matter expertise in marketing and business development in electronic payments and financial services, both domestically and globally, through executive leadership positions held at Fiserv, Visa Inc., and STAR (a First Data company). In these roles, her responsibilities included driving greater growth and usage of card products and services for financial institutions and consumers, as well as the nationwide adoption of PIN-secured debit acceptance.

Lastly, Steve Gray joins the company as Head of Fraud and Risk Solutions and will be responsible for leading the strategy, deployment, and optimization of i2c's fraud risk solutions and services. With more than 20 years of payments and fraud risk solutions strategy and solution optimization experience, Steve has held leadership positions at Visa, Socure, Best Buy, Mastercard, and HNC/FICO.

"These individuals have deep knowledge of the payments industry and are committed to be the best in the industry. Because of this I am excited about having them on my team to help execute i2c's strategic goals and objectives," said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. "With passion and dedication to creating an exceptional client experience from all team members, i2c will continue to advance its leadership position by providing unrivaled digital banking and payments solutions around the globe."

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovation to the global digital banking and payments industry with a multi-function payments and digital banking platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced "building block" processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions—all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at #i2cinc.

