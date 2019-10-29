i2c and ECARD Partner to Bring Global Travel to the Next Level

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i2c Inc., a leading global provider of digital banking and payments processing technology and infrastructure, has announced that ECARD, the FinTech focused on providing better, faster, and simpler payment solutions for U.S. travelers bound for Asia, is leveraging i2c's Agile Processing platform to power its payment card offering.

At the core of ECARD is a prepaid debit card based on the "SmartWallet" concept that allows day-to-day purchases, both domestically and internationally, on the UnionPay network. ECARD allows its cardholders to withdraw local currency from ATMs while traveling abroad, offering significantly lower foreign exchange fees. The program also allows ECARD to participate in the UnionPay rewards program to offer cardholders additional benefits in more than 1,500 merchants worldwide.

Additionally, ECARD cardholders can instantly send payments to other ECARD account holders. With a few simple clicks in the mobile app, funds can be made available from one cardholder to another, increasing control of how they manage their money as well as saving time and energy.

UnionPay cards are particularly important and useful to Americans who regularly travel to the Pacific for business or personal reasons, since it is the most widely accepted card brand in Asia Pacific, with overall acceptance rate of over 90%. In China, for example, UnionPay is accepted at almost all merchants and ATMs. In addition, UnionPay is accepted at merchants/ATMs across 177 countries and regions, including the U.S.

Now, American travelers can leverage their ECARD to simplify purchases without worrying about currency exchanges. Everything is handled automatically through the program developed using i2c's platform and direct connections to UnionPay. ECARD becomes the default choice for their payment needs worldwide.

"We're excited about partnering with ECARD to provide a seamless cardholder payment experience to their customers who travel from the U.S. and make card purchases or withdrawals at ATMs," said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. "With i2c's single-source global platform and highly-configurable architecture, ECARD has instant access to setup new or change current cardholder reward programs quickly and easily, as well as launch to their cardholders in record time."

i2c's agile payment platform offers advanced APIs and a robust suite of program management tools and controls to power new and innovative payment solutions. Built from the ground-up to offer multi-purse and multi-currency capabilities, i2c's platform provides an all-in-one solution for ECARD.

"Our partnership with i2c is a critical component to providing innovative payment options that not only meet but exceed the needs of our cardholders," said Wayne Tsao, Chief Executive Officer of ECARD. "i2c's global presence, UnionPay certification, 100% platform availability for over 19 years and core capabilities give us everything we are looking for to help us scale our programs worldwide."

About ECARD Inc.

ECARD Inc. is a FinTech company based in the heart of New York City and was founded in 2017. ECARD is the first platform that connects the world's largest network UnionPay with U.S. registered Global Bank (member of FDIC) to enable cross border payment solutions. With a vision to improve the ever-changing financial ecosystem, the company delivers a better, faster, and simpler payment solution for customers who travel internationally or make day-to-day purchases at home. To break the barrier of the global payment system and redefine the way people bank in the world, ECARD Inc. utilizes advanced technologies to provide an innovative financial service that enables frictionless transactions among individuals and organizations beyond countries and regions. Visit www.ecardinc.com for more information.

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovation to the global digital banking and payments industry with a multi-function payments and digital banking platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced "building block" processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions—all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

