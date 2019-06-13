i2c and Zero Reimagine the Banking Experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i2c, a leading global provider of digital banking and payments processing technology and infrastructure, is proud to partner with Zero, a financial technology company that enables consumers to experience the things they like about debit cards while instead using a credit card, to reimagine the traditional banking experience.

Zero is a mobile banking experience powered by an app, a credit card called the Zerocard, and a checking account called Zero Checking. With their flagship Debit-style Experience enabled, users can view deposits, purchases, and transfers reflected towards their net balance. This allows users to know exactly how much they have available to spend, much as customers are used to using their debit card.

Because the Zerocard is a credit card and processes on credit card networks, Zero can pay customers a higher cash back rate, between one and three percent for all purchases. The level of cash back can be increased via spending activity or by referring new customers to Zero.

"Zero is a perfect example of how new entrants to the market are reimagining the relationship between customers and their money," said Peg Johnson, EVP of Global Client Success at i2c. "i2c's platform gives companies like Zero the ability to offer access to a fundamentally modern and differentiated financial services relationship. Zero empowers consumers to actively manage their money, avoid long-term debt, and be rewarded with cash back."

i2c's agile payment platform offers advanced API's and a robust suite of program management tools and controls which allows issuers and program managers to quickly launch programs, customize card features and functionality, and effectively communicate with cardholders to drive growth and best of class payment products in an ever-changing market.

"i2c is a key enabling partner for Zero," said Bryce Galen, CEO and Founder of Zero. "i2c's issuer technology enables us to combine features and functionality across credit, debit, and checking to deliver a modern banking experience. We are excited to set a new standard for how rewarding banking can be."

About Zero

Zero, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a financial technology company that enables consumers to experience the things they like about debit cards -- such as having a clear idea of how much money they have to spend -- with the cash back and flexibility of a credit card. Zero doesn't charge membership fees, ATM fees beyond what the ATM owner charges, foreign transaction fees, minimum balance fees, overdraft fees or many of the other fees that you've come to expect from typical bank accounts. At the Carbon level, all ATM fees charged by the ATM owner are refunded. Zerocard is issued by WebBank, Member FDIC. Zero Checking is issued through Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC. To keep up with Zero, get in touch on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or visit zero.app.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable digital banking and payments solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users across 216 countries and all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com.

