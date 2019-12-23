i2c Delivers Unique Digital Banking Website and Mobile App for Color Blind Individuals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments processing technology, today announces the launch of a leading-edge digital banking website designed specifically for people who struggle with color blindness. The i2c mobile app and cardholder website provides color blind individuals whose condition varies from slight issues with distinguishing colors to complete color blindness to utilize the easy-to-use interface to conduct their digital banking.

Color blindness can occur due to trauma or UV damage to one's eyes, can be inherited by receiving genetically mutated genes from a person's parents, or caused by a number of inherited diseases or chronic illnesses. The most common type of color blindness is when people have issues distinguishing between the colors red and green or blue and yellow. The most uncommon and quite rare form is the inability to see colors at all, also known as complete color blindness.

According to Right Diagnosis1, in the US alone approximately 1 in every 76 people, or 1.30 percent of the population, suffer from one form or another of color blindness. Men are also more likely to experience this disorder, with 1 in 10 men in Caucasian societies affected by this condition2.

"Little effort has been made in the industry to provide accessibility options for color blind users that prefer to access their digital banking services online," said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. "i2c has invested time and resources into developing state-of-the-art color-enhanced digital banking solutions. This is not only a good thing for improving our platform, but it's the right thing to do to help make life easier for consumers around the world."

i2c's single global SaaS platform is designed to be highly configurable, flexible, and reliable with over 100,000 "building-block" capabilities that provide the foundation to rapidly create virtually any type of digital banking or payments solution. As a result, i2c can partner with clients on innovative solutions while allowing them to retain full control of their programs and bring them to market quickly.

Source 1: https://www.rightdiagnosis.com/c/color_blindness/stats-country.htm

Source 2: https://www.colour-blindness.com/general/prevalence/

