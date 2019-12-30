i2c Enables Wirex Crypto Payments and Multi-Currency Travel Card for Asia Pacific Cardholders

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i2c Inc. , a leading provider of digital banking and payments processing technology, and Wirex, a leading borderless crypto and traditional currency payment platform, have partnered to deliver a multicurrency travel card for the Asia Pacific region that supports more than 150 currencies. The Wirex travel card and app allows consumers to buy, store, exchange and spend both crypto and traditional currencies wherever they travel.

A hybrid personal banking alternative that integrates the benefits of blockchain technology into everyday finances, the Wirex card and mobile app gives cardholders flexibility and control over a range of digital and traditional (fiat) currencies, including USD, SGD, AUD, JPY, EUR, GBP, Bitcoin, Nano and Ethereum, among others. In addition to having the power to manage their own currencies and track payments in-app, customers can fund their accounts by credit/debit card or crypto payment, earn up to 1.5 percent crypto rewards on all in-store purchases and avoid costly travel exchange fees with unrestricted access to Over-the-Counter and interbank rates.

"Wirex partnered with i2c because they have extensive experience with multicurrency wallets, are the only processor that can integrate both crypto and traditional currencies on a single platform, and have consistently delivered an effective and reliable service," said Pavel Matveev, co-founder and CEO of Wirex.

"Wirex cardholders are now able to travel with multiple currencies to all of the countries they visit using just one card, as well as exchange their crypto to the currency of their choice," said Ava Kelly, SVP Product at i2c Inc. "We are pleased to have been able to help Wirex expand their business into Asia with such a highly differentiated and innovative offering that will enhance their customers' payment experiences when traveling."

About Wirex

Wirex gives its customers the power to use their money, their way. By connecting traditional and new digital ecosystems on one borderless payment platform, Wirex provides an alternative to conventional financial institutions and empowers retail and corporate customers to buy, exchange, and pay using fiat and cryptocurrency (all cryptocurrency is exchanged to fiat in-app before users transact). The company has over 3 million customers across 130 countries and has processed more than US$2.6 billion in transactions to date.

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovation to the global digital banking and payments industry with a multi-function payments and digital banking platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced "building block" processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions—all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

