i2c Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Veteran Executive

"i2c's reputation of high availability, flexibility, and quality service has been driving our rapid growth," said i2c founder and CEO Amir Wain. "We are investing in strengthening our sales and marketing organizations as we continue on our path to $1billion in revenue. Joe's deep understanding of sales and marketing functions, intense focus on customer success, and track record of delivering high-growth results make him a perfect fit. Joe is an important strategic addition to i2c, and I am proud to have him join the executive team."

Mr. DeRosa has more than 25 years' experience building sales and marketing organizations, having achieved record-setting revenue results across multiple industries including Fintech, Financial Services, Insurance, SaaS, and Telecom. Prior to joining i2c, Mr. DeRosa was a principal with Sales Benchmark Index, a management consultancy specializing in sales and marketing. He has led revenue functions for companies including Paychex, Intuit, Merrill Lynch, and Employers Insurance Group. Mr. DeRosa has earned a reputation as a thought leader with intimate knowledge and understanding of the customer and buyer mindset. He is a frequent blogger on marketing, sales, and leadership topics and is the author of The Customer Mindset: Thinking Like Your Customer to Create Remarkable Results.

"i2c delivers unique value to our customers' brand promise, and I am thrilled to be part of a team dedicated to payments innovation and sales and marketing excellence," commented Mr. DeRosa. "My career has focused on understanding what motivates customers and drives success, and I look forward to applying my passion for customer advocacy at i2c."

About i2c Inc.

From its Silicon Valley headquarters, i2c provides smarter payments and integrated commerce solutions that financial institutions, corporations, brands, and governments around the world rely on to deliver high impact, personalized experiences today's consumers expect. i2c's single, global cloud-based platform supports virtually any card payment program in plastic, virtual, or mobile form. Our customers use the i2c Agile Processing platform to deliver profitable credit, debit, and prepaid solutions that meet the highly-differentiated needs of cardholders in 216 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i2c-expands-leadership-team-with-addition-of-veteran-executive-300629879.html

SOURCE i2c Inc.

Related Links

https://www.i2cinc.com

