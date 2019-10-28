i2c Partners with DCR Strategies to Expand Multi-Currency Employee Incentive Programs Globally

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments processing technology and infrastructure, today announces its partnership with DCR Strategies Inc. TruCash (DCR | TruCash), a leading FinTech provider and prepaid industry pioneer committed to fast-tracking the development of branded digital payment technology. Through this partnership, i2c provides global card processing to DCR and its customers, including numerous multi-currency and multi-lingual options.

i2c's global, single source code platform allows DCR to create unique incentive programs that companies can offer to its employees around the world. Programs are multi-currency with multi-lingual cardholder servicing tools and can be customized for each client or market.

"DCR has a substantial active customer base with millions of cards issued in 27 countries, and we're excited to partner with them to help speed their expansion efforts into new regions around the globe," stated Peg Johnson, Global Head of Client Experience at i2c Inc. "Their global footprint and focus on creating differentiated rewards and loyalty programs align with i2c's global card processing and digital banking capabilities extremely well, and we look forward to supporting DCR's global growth."

Through this partnership, DCR can easily launch new card programs to customers quickly and with great efficiency using i2c's single, multi-lingual and multi-currency global platform. i2c's connections to all the major card networks around the globe allows DCR to seamlessly integrate with issuers in any country where they wish to launch new programs.

"The highly configurable i2c platform is exactly what DCR needs in order to swiftly and efficiently launch unique card programs into new countries and territories around the world," said Diana Fletcher, President of DCR. "Uptime and reliability are of extreme importance to us so that our cardholders never experience downtime, and i2c's proven track record of over 19 years continuous uptime, along with unmatched speed-to-market capabilities, made this partnership an easy decision for us. We are extremely pleased with the implementation in the first few countries and are looking forward to launching additional programs across the globe that makes transacting effortless for our customers and their lives easier."

About DCR Strategies Inc. | TruCash

DCR Strategies | TruCash works with a growing network of over 500 brands across the globe and manages over 1B in transactions, with 7 million cardholders – in over 27 countries around the world. Recognized as a leader in the payments industry, we deliver creative incentive & reward solutions, unique loyalty programs, and efficient disbursement systems, along with comprehensive marketing and support services for businesses, financial institutions and government departments. DCR Strategies has offices in Canada, USA, UK, Ireland and China. You can learn more at www.dcrstrategies.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovation to the global digital banking and payments industry with a multi-function payments and digital banking platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced "building block" processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions —all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at #i2cinc.

