i2c Provides Brex More Power and Flexibility to Innovate

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i2c , a leading global provider of digital banking and payments processing technology and infrastructure, is proud to announce that Brex, the corporate card that accelerates entrepreneurs and scaling businesses, is leveraging the i2c payment platform to power the next phase of growth and rapid innovation.

As Brex has skyrocketed in popularity, so too has the maturity of its client base. As a result, Brex has expanded its initial offering, which addressed the needs of early stage startups, to address both the evolving needs of its existing clients and a new segment to drive growth for the company. Brex now focuses on larger tech companies including ecommerce brands and businesses in the life sciences industry. Features include more detailed accounting controls, the ability to review and approve purchases, and integrations with popular accounting solutions.

"Brex's focus on innovation in corporate credit cards aligns well with i2c's mission to provide the most configurable and stable payments platform in the industry," said Joseph DeRosa, EVP of Global Sales at i2c. "i2c's ability to manage flexible corporate account structures, department and employee level control, and easy administration of expenses is a perfect fit."

i2c's agile payment platform offers advanced APIs and a robust suite of program management tools and controls which allows issuers and program managers to quickly launch programs, customize card features and functionality, and effectively communicate with cardholders to drive growth and best of class payment products in an everchanging market.

"Working with i2c has been a great enhancement to our payments processing capabilities," said Cosmin Nicolaescu, Vice President of Engineering at Brex. "i2c's flexible issuer processing platform gives us room to expand faster than before. This will enable Brex to deliver more innovative solutions to an even broader range of customers moving forward."

About Brex

Brex is transforming B2B payments by creating corporate cards, rewards, and travel programs that are tailored to specific industries. In 2018 Brex launched the first corporate card and rewards program specifically designed for startups. By rebuilding the credit card tech stack from the ground up, Brex is able to reimagine every aspect of corporate cards, including underwriting, transparency and approvals, to create a radically better experience for customers. Brex is backed by Y Combinator Continuity, Peter Thiel, Max Levchin and more and has raised $315M in equity and $100M in debt capital. The company's headquarters are in San Francisco.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable digital banking and payments solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users across 216 countries/territories and all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com .

