i2H acquires another company as it adds more features, clients and team members to rollup a unified platform

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i2H announces another acquisition today. The Seattle-area rollup company has purchased the assets of Ambassador, a small division within Intrado, an Apollo Management Company, that describes itself as a "Refer-a-Friend" platform.

Ambassador employs 11 people and will continue to operate as a "due-business-as" inside i2H's product line ContextLink; an end-to-end platform that gives brands the ability to personalize to their customer in their loyalty, reward and offer programs.

Ambassador's customers include Fortune 500 companies and, beyond the continued offerings of Ambassador, they will also benefit from the additional features of the holistic platform; Data, Insights and Customer Engagement.

"We have looked at a lot of RaF platforms and were so excited when we came across Ambassador. Their technology and team are very established and experienced." says Geoff McDonald, i2H's CEO "As we continue to grow through strategic acquisitions that complement our framework, Ambassador provides us the ability to deploy direct-to-customer, giving brands the ability to enhance their customer relationships with additional data and machine learning features." said McDonald in a statement.

The deal marks i2H's third acquisition in the last year. The company acquired the technology, clients, and team of Predictive Solutions, a Seattle Customer Data Platform company in June of 2019. Last December 2019 purchased the assets and patents of ChalkLabs, a Spokane-based startup that specializes in semantic search machine learning that understands sentiment.

i2H's flagship product is ContextLink, which has combined three pillars of the MarTech landscape; data, insights and customer engagement, to rollup an end-to-end solution that brands can use within their customer engagement and retention landscape -- a gap that most brands are dealing with today where things are currently manual and/or "round-bag-square" hole.

When asked if there were more acquisitions in the pipeline, Geoff response was "we currently have 8 more acquisitions in due diligence and are looking at 1 - 3 new deals a week."

i2H is looking to close out their initial capital raising tranche of $5MM to complete 4 more acquisitions within the next quarter.

i2H's investors include Paul Stahura of Enom and Demand Media and Cliff Monlux of Capital Stream. Including the executive team at i2H; Doug Gorder Co-Founder of Cobalt Group, Ken Moyle of DocuSign, Chris Cowherd CTO of Demand Media, Mark Steffler who led acquisitions at Shell, Brian Schlosser of Attenex.

