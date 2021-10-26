i2i Population Health is pleased to announce joining the Illinois Primary Health Care Association's Group Purchasing Organization

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health (i2i) is excited to announce the company is now an Illinois Primary Health Care Association (IPHCA) Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) vendor. IPHCA has developed and administers a GPO for the benefit of IPHCA members to enable them to purchase goods and services at discounted prices to serve their respective communities in a more cost-effective way.

Ollie Idowu, President and CEO of IPHCA, says "The technology that i2i provides will assist in improving quality across the many communities served by our members. We are pleased i2i joined our GPO." As an IPHCA Gold Corporate sponsor, i2i is proud to support the mission of IPHCA to educate, empower, and advocate for Illinois' community health centers.

i2i provides quality tools to help prepare you for UDS season.

i2i Population Health will provide IPHCA GPO members with access to its solutions designed to help improve quality efforts, close care gaps and track (real-time) UDS performance. If you're looking for solutions that can help you through UDS season and with other key performance improvement initiatives, i2i has a platform that can help.

i2iTracks is a single-source for UDS monitoring at the provider and patient level, with on-demand UDS reporting to monitor progress throughout the year. Its concise patient-level visit summaries and morning huddles support visit prep and provider workflow. Our analytics tools for creating custom reports and flexible measure tracking are configurable and user-friendly. If you are looking for technology solutions that can assist you this UDS season and into the future, look no further than i2i Population Health.

About Illinois Primary Health Care Association

The Illinois Primary Health Care Association is a nonprofit trade association that represents community health centers throughout the state. Illinois' 53 community health centers provide comprehensive, integrated primary care including medical, behavioral, and oral health care to nearly 1.5 million patients annually across nearly 400 service sites in underserved rural, urban, and suburban communities.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market with 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through unique quality management and care coordination applications. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments.

For more information about and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE i2i Population Health

Related Links

http://www.i2ipophealth.com

