i2i Receives Top Workplaces 2021 Award

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Tennessean Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

i2i Named Winner of Top Workplaces 2021 Award by Tennessean

"This award speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication of our employees. At i2i, we are passionate about changing healthcare for the better, and we would not be where we are without our team. Each of our valued employees lives out our mission of Serving Others for Healthy Communities on a daily basis. I am proud to be a part of the i2i Family," states Justin L. Neece, CEO of i2i Population Health.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

ABOUT i2i POPULATION HEALTH

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market, through community health centers (FQHCs), critical access and community hospitals, primary care associations, and managed care organizations. With over 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives, i2i was ranked #1 by Black Book for end-to-end population health technology in 2020. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through expansive quality management and care coordination applications. Improving outcomes through better quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The mission, Serving Others for Healthy Communities, drives the company's vision, culture, and actions to bring better health solutions to all communities.

For more information and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE i2i Population Health

Related Links

http://i2ipophealth.com

