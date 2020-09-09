i2i's Continued Commitment to Community Health Care

The three newest i2iTracks clients – Refugio County Memorial Hospital in Refugio, TX, Plumas District Hospital in Quincy, CA and Mammoth Hospital in Mammoth Lake, CA – highlight i2i's continued commitment to the community health care market.

Each newly signed hospital chose the comprehensive population health platform to:

Meet performance demands specific to quality measures with a precise population

Increase reimbursement opportunities by participating in government, managed care, or commercial programs

Integrate data across the community and coordinating care for populations that move 'inside' and 'outside' the health system

The new organizations signify the exciting and expansive growth opportunities with community and critical access center hospitals serving rural counties. The i2iTracks platform offers a comprehensive population health solution that will enhance Cerner's CommunityWorksSM electronic health record system. The i2i integration powers seamless workflow capabilities that drive efficient care management programs resulting in improved quality outcomes. Implementation projects have begun for each of these customers with go-live milestones set for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

About Refugio County Memorial Hospital

Refugio County Memorial Hospital (RCMHD) has provided continuous service to the citizens of Refugio County, Texas since February 1940. The mission of RCMHD is to provide and promote quality healthcare to the citizens of Refugio county. Primary health care is provided through the hospital, rural health clinics, wellness center, and specialty clinic and great pride is taken in the care delivered. Whether emergency trauma care, routine surgery, minor illness care, or rehabilitation, RCMHD supplies what is needed for the highest quality care and continually strives to improve their healthcare services.

About Plumas District Hospital

Plumas District Hospital Plumas District Hospital (PDH) is a 16-bed Critical Access Hospital located in Quincy, California. PDH's primary care providers serve the everyday health needs of the residents of central Plumas County. Hospital services include 24/7 emergency services, general surgery, maternity care, labor and delivery, laboratory and medical imaging. In addition, Plumas District Hospital operates two rural health clinics in Quincy and Greenville, California. PDH celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2019.

About Mammoth Hospital

Mammoth Hospital, located in Mammoth Lake, CA, is a modern, 17-bed Critical Access Hospital with 12 outpatient clinics. As the Official Medical Provider for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Teams, their specialized orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation programs are some of the top in the country. Mammoth Hospital is always prepared to meet the health care needs of their residents and visitors with 24-hour emergency care. In 2018 Mammoth Hospital celebrated its 40th anniversary. The hospital stands as a tribute to what a small community can attain in quality health care service, promoting the well-being and improving the health of their residents and guests. Mammoth Hospital is proud to have a driven, unified team of professionals and staff dedicated to providing quality health care today and well into the future.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market. With 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives, i2i has consistently ranked as a category leader of KLAS' annual software review. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through a unique quality management and care coordination application. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments.

For more information about and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

