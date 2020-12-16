I2MEDIALAB announces completion of Dinevite app and web platform for restaurants

New App To Assist Restaurants Tweet this

The demo was unveiled in March 2020 at the International Restaurant & FoodService Show, receiving an enthusiastic welcome from many restaurateurs.

Eddie Fahmy, CEO of Dinevite LLC., said "I founded Dinevite to provide a solution to fill empty seats on slow nights that so many restaurateurs struggle with. But with disruption that the COVID19 pandemic has caused in 2020, we've retooled the platform with added features".

Mario Delfino, President & CTO of I2MEDIALAB and Inicia Incorporated, stated that "We were excited about this project, as we recognized that this could be a disrupter in the restaurant industry. It was an opportunity for us to utilize our technology prowess to convert Eddie's vision into practical reality."

NEW BETA RELEASE FREE OF CHARGE

Dinevite is an easy to use, cost-effective platform for customer acquisition to help restaurants fill empty seats, increase the bottom line, and streamline promotional opportunities.

Dinevite.me is scheduled to release the product BETA in the spring of 2021. Eddie Fahmy, who is also CEO or A2Z REstaurant Consulting, announced that Dinevite would waive all fees, making the post launch (spring 2021) free to restaurants for the foreseeable future.

ABOUT I2MEDIALAB

I2MEDIALAB is the custom software subsidiary of Inicia Incorporated focused on large-scale custom software projects. The combined company (along with its operating unit "Incognito Worldwide'), is a full service agency that provides branding & design, digital marketing, technology and SaaS development. I2MEDIALAB is headed by Mario Delfino, who has developed systems for the city of Buenos Aires, the Argentine Government (office of the President, and Economic Minister), international banks, Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and small to medium sized companies.

CONTACTS

Company & Press Inquiries:

Inicia Incorporated 3 Germay Drive Suite 4-4547 Wilmington, DE 19804

Inquires: in English [email protected] En español, contactar

Visit us in English i2mediainc.com En español i2MEDIALAB

Dinevite LLC . 800 Third Ave Suite 2800 New York, NY 10022 Dinevite.me

Partnerships : Eddie Fahmy 1 (917) 407-4200 [email protected]

Press: Bruce T. Dugan 1 (646)-384-8843 [email protected]

SOURCE Dinevite