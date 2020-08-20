i3 Broadband Brings World Class Fiber-Optic Network to Jacksonville, Illinois!

JACKSONVILLE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- i3 Broadband, an independent and local provider of fiber-optic Gigabit high-speed internet service in Greater-Peoria, Champaign-Urbana, and Springfield, IL is excited to announce its partnership with the City of Jacksonville, IL to make world-class 100% fiber-optic broadband services available to every address across the city.

"By expanding our network throughout Jacksonville, we're continuing to execute our long-term vision of growing our footprint and growing our relationships with each community we serve," said Dan Kennedy, President of i3 Broadband. "We're looking forward to providing services that vastly surpass existing providers and enable the City to be among national broadband leaders with a community-wide fiber-optic broadband deployment."

The City of Jacksonville has been working toward a partnership with i3 Broadband for several years. "With a growing number of residents working and schooling from home, it became apparent that making affordable, high-capacity broadband available to all our citizens was of paramount importance, now and into the future. The addition of reliable fiber optic technology throughout the whole community brings digital equity to all our residents," said Mayor Andy Ezard, City of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation (JREDC) has been instrumental in making this partnership a reality. "A community wide fiber-optic network is a multi-faceted economic driver," said Dusty Douglas, immediate past chair of the JREDC. "Having ubiquitous availability of fiber-optic broadband is a requirement for many enterprise level businesses. This agreement positions Jacksonville to attract business and continue to deepen the job pool."

About the City of Jacksonville

Founded in 1825, Jacksonville, IL is the County Seat of Morgan County and is one of the oldest towns in the state. Jacksonville is proud to be the home of two state educational institutions, two colleges, and various manufacturing industries. The City's economy, job growth, educational facilities, healthcare, and simple quality of life factors promise to be good reasons to make Jacksonville a city to call home.

About the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation

Since 1964, the mission of the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation has remained the same – to create, expand, recruit, and retain job opportunities for Morgan and Scott Counties. The JREDC will, in accordance with the Regional Economic Development Plan for Morgan and Scott Counties, continue their mission through: Business Attraction; Business Creation; Business Retention/Expansion; and Workforce Development.

About i3 Broadband

Locally based i3 Broadband provides Internet, TV, and Voice services through a 100% fiber-optic network in the Greater-Peoria, Champaign-Urbana, Springfield, and now Jacksonville Illinois markets. i3 Broadband is committed to providing the best customer experience possible through local operations, exceptional staff, and community involvement. For more information, visit i3broadband.com or call (309) 689-0711.

