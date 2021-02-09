i3 Broadband to Invest Over $100 Million to Build a 100% Fiber-Optic Broadband Network throughout St. Charles County, Missouri

ST PETERS, Mo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i3 Broadband, the leading fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider of 100% fiber-optic, high-speed internet service in Illinois is excited to announce the expansion of its network to the residents and businesses of St. Charles County. Illinois based i3 Broadband will soon be opening its regional office in St. Peters and will spend more than $100 million on the multi-year project, which will serve the cities of St. Charles, St. Peters, O'Fallon, Wentzville, Lake Saint Louis, Dardenne Prairie, Cottleville, Weldon Spring, among others in the County.

"We're glad to be welcoming i3 Broadband to the St. Peters business community," said Mayor Len Pagano. "Having i3 Broadband's base of operations in St. Peters and seeing them build fiber connections to homes and businesses throughout the County is a game-changer. Increased competition and service elevates quality of life for our residents, enhances business recruitment and opportunities, and will continue to set both St. Peters and our County apart."

"By expanding our network throughout St. Charles County, we're continuing to execute our long-term vision of substantially growing our footprint and our relationships with each community we serve," said Brian Olson, COO of i3 Broadband. "We're looking forward to continuing our work with the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County, the St. Charles County Administration, and leadership at all levels within each city to provide services that vastly surpass those of existing providers. Our expansion compliments St. Charles County as an even more competitive place to live, work, and play. We've acquired our retail and regional office location and are thrilled to be bringing over 100 new jobs to the community in the next 18 months alone."

"Community-wide access to a fiber-optic network is a multi-faceted economic driver," said Scott Drachnik, President & CEO, Economic Development Council (EDC) of St. Charles County. "Having ubiquitous availability of fiber-optic broadband is a requirement for all levels of business, including the forecasted demand for business conducted from residents' homes. i3 Broadband's expansion of high-capacity and reliable broadband positions St. Charles County to attract even more business, provide more value, and further strengthen our job pool."

Designs are underway and construction is prepared to begin early this Spring. With the launch of St. Charles County, i3 Broadband will offer fully symmetrical Gigabit speeds and introduce residential Internet speed offerings of up to 10 Gigabit per second to St. Charles County this year! i3 Broadband's network has been nationally recognized in the Top 3 Companies Nationwide for both internet speed and customer satisfaction. According to Olson, projects of this size will take just over two years.

"We at i3 Broadband are delighted to bring the fastest internet available anywhere to the people of St. Charles County. With the continued expansion of work-from-home, video conferencing and streaming, and e-learning, a more robust infrastructure is more critical than ever. We're thrilled to be rapidly expanding our network throughout the area, all while maintaining the commitment to our customer-first culture," said Sam Valencia, CFO.

i3 Broadband is now hiring local market management, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the St. Charles County expansion. For those interested in a fun and exciting career with the i3 team, email [email protected], and submit your resume today!

About i3 Broadband

i3 Broadband is the leading fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband, Television, and Voice services to residential and commercial customers throughout Central Illinois and now Missouri. It also serves select markets in the East Bay of Rhode Island. To learn more about i3 Broadband please visit www.i3broadband.com.

SOURCE i3 Broadband

Related Links

www.i3broadband.com

