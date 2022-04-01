i3 International Wins SIA NPS Award 2022 For Their Ai Cloud, A Cost-Effective Solution That Will Help Expedite the Adoption and Advancement of Ai-Based Video Analytics

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- i3 International is a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence and data analytics solutions. i3 won the SIA NPS Award for their Ai-Cloud solution at the 2022 ISC West Expedition in Las Vegas, NV.

Jack Hoang & Vy Hoang (Left to right)

SIA NPS Award committee recognized i3's commitment to innovation and excellence by awarding the company with the best in show for its secure Ai Cloud solution. i3's Ai Cloud is a convenient and cost-effective solution for anyone looking to add Ai to their existing CCTV system without altering their current infrastructure. i3's Ai will help users advance their loss prevention and analytics tools.

About i3 International:

i3 provides intelligent, innovative, and integrated Ai smart video and secure cloud solutions to help organizations operate in a safer and more profitable environment. i3 understands the need for security and safety while balancing those needs with the desire for simplicity and ease of use. i3 leads the industry in the field of cloud security, video analytics, data analytics, and POS exception-based software. i3 clients include a diverse group of retailers, quick service restaurants, commercial, and government organizations.

Over the past 15 years, i3 has been rigorously training its Ai algorithm to detect objects and human characteristics accurately. The need to process these images without heavy infrastructural and financial investment to the user has been a long-overlooked gap in the video analytics segment. i3 International saw the need for an affordable, accessible, and efficient method of leveraging millions of existing non-ai IP and HD analog cameras in service of machine learning and video analytics.

Business owners are constantly looking for ways to strengthen their operational efficiency and customer experience. i3's Ai cloud helps you take advantage of this technology by turning your cameras into smart Ai-enabled cameras. This solution allows you to collect customer behavior data and help marketers create personalized products or services for customers.

The advancement of these detection algorithms can now be fully supported in the i3's Ai Cloud. By leveraging the power of cost-effective offsite servers' organizations can now implement Ai detection on all existing cameras without replacing their existing CCTV hardware.

This solution is a significant step forward for i3 international and its' integrators. "I couldn't be happier for my company and our development team for making this a reality!"; says Mr. Vy Hoang (Chief Customer Officer @ i3 International Inc.)

To learn more about i3's products and services, you can contact them directly through their website .

About SIA:

The Security Industry Association (SIA) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry.

