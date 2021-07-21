i80 Group Surpasses $1 Billion in Total Credit Commitments to Venture-backed and Growth Companies

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i80 Group, an innovative investment firm that partners with pre-eminent venture-backed and growth companies, has surpassed $1 billion in total credit commitments to over fifteen partner companies. These include SaaS financing company Capchase, mobile banking platform MoneyLion, and Canadian real estate marketplace Properly. This is a significant milestone towards the firm's goal of committing more than $1.5 billion by year end.

"Our clients view our capital as a powerful alternative to the status quo, which helps eliminate the financial roadblocks that keep many innovative companies from achieving their full potential," noted Marc Helwani, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at i80 Group. Although traditional financing sources such as venture equity and venture debt are important, credit solutions provided by i80 Group are increasingly utilized as a complementary source of capital to maximize value and fuel growth.

The firm was founded in 2016 to address a persistent lack of efficient capital available to venture-backed and growth companies. With investment offices in New York and San Francisco, i80 Group provides companies with bespoke credit solutions that are designed to scale with a company's accelerating growth plans. These solutions enable founders and current investors to retain greater ownership and extend their runway to the next financing round, typically leading to substantially higher valuations.

"i80 has been the perfect partner for our journey. Their experience and operator mindset have helped us to grow and react quicker as a business and as a result, our size and reach has been greatly amplified," noted Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase.

i80 Group has engaged with hundreds of companies that are seeking attractive, non-dilutive financing solutions for hard assets such as residential real estate, and financial assets like receivables. The firm has continued to expand its offices in New York and San Francisco and has recently opened an office in Montreal to focus on the growing Canadian ecosystem.

