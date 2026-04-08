I9 INTELLIGENCE: ICE Quietly Eliminated the 10-Day I-9 Correction Window - Employers Now Face Immediate Fines for Common Errors

Updated ICE fact sheet reclassifies more than 10 routine Form I-9 mistakes from technical to substantive violations, removing the employer correction period

HOUSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement updated its Form I-9 Inspection fact sheet on March 16, 2026, reclassifying more than 10 common employer errors from "technical" violations to "substantive" violations. Under previous ICE guidance — dating to the 1997 Virtue Memorandum and reinforced by internal agency instructions in 2008 and 2009 — employers had at least 10 business days to correct these errors during a federal inspection before any fine could be assessed. The updated fact sheet eliminates that correction window. Substantive violations carry immediate fines of $288 to $2,861 per form. ICE issued no Federal Register notice and no public announcement.

The reclassified errors are not rare. Missing Section 1 signatures, missing employment start dates, missing Section 2 signatures, incorrect document titles, wrong issuing authorities, and incorrect citizenship status selections — all among the most common I-9 mistakes employers make — were moved from correctable to immediately fineable in the March update.

The scope of employer exposure is significant. An analysis by i9 Intelligence, based on more than 50 employer audits conducted over the past year covering hundreds of thousands of Form I-9s, found that 9 in 10 forms contain at least one error. Handwritten paper forms show error rates of 95% or higher. Electronic I-9 systems reduce errors but still average 75% or more — consistent with a December 2023 joint guidance issued under the Biden administration by the Department of Justice and ICE, which warned that commercial HR platforms frequently auto-populate fields, remove required information, and auto-correct entries on Form I-9s — creating compliance failures employers may not detect. Nearly all of the errors found in routine audits now fall under ICE's expanded "substantive" classification.

The financial consequences are concrete. A mid-size employer with 500 employees and a comparable error rate would have approximately 450 forms containing substantive violations. At the current minimum penalty of $288 per form, that represents $129,600 in potential first-offense fines. ICE penalizes repeated patterns most aggressively: an employer who consistently misses the same field across dozens of employees faces steeper fines per form.

Most employers do not know they are exposed. In one case, a multi-location restaurant franchise group had conducted all I-9 training in English, but most store managers were Spanish-speaking and had never been trained on what the form actually required. One manager was personally responsible for keeping every location compliant. Under the previous guidance, this company would have had 10 business days to correct errors identified during an inspection. Under the March update, every affected form would be immediately fineable.

"Most employers believe their I-9s are in good shape until they see the audit results," said Patricia Duarte, Director of Compliance at i9 Intelligence, who has spent 14 years specializing in I-9 and E-Verify compliance. "The errors we find most often are exactly the errors ICE just reclassified. When we see the same mistake on 35 out of 40 forms, that is the pattern that draws the heaviest penalties."

"The rules changed and nobody was told," said Jed Butler, CEO of i9 Intelligence. "A company that could have corrected its I-9 errors during an inspection on March 15 woke up on March 16 with no correction window and six figures in potential fines."

Employers concerned about their exposure can review every reclassified error at www.i-9intelligence.com/articles/ice-redefines-substantive-i9-violations. Current penalty amounts and how ICE calculates fines are available at www.i-9intelligence.com/articles/i-9-penalties-2026.

About i9 Intelligence

i9 Intelligence is the specialist platform for Form I-9 compliance and E-Verify automation. Founded in 1998, the company has helped employers complete millions of I-9s across more than 30,000 U.S. locations. Backed by 27+ years of in-house compliance expertise and a SOC 2-certified platform, i9 Intelligence supports companies of every size — from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises — with software, remote Section 2 verification, and audit services. Learn more at https://www.i-9intelligence.com.

Press Contact:

Jed Butler

(713) 668-6200

http://www.i-9intelligence.com/

SOURCE i9 Intelligence