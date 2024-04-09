i9Everywhere celebrates 5 years working with Augusta National

DALLAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is that time of year again; the Augusta National Masters Golf Tournament is nearly upon us. Each year, thousands of staff descend upon the hallowed grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club to host this revered event that captivates audiences worldwide. Augusta National's commitment to delivering a seamless and unforgettable experience during the Masters Golf Tournament is exemplified by its practice of hiring thousands of employees to staff the event. Recognized for its meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication to excellence, the Augusta National Golf Club ensures that every aspect of the tournament is executed with precision. To achieve this, a significant workforce is enlisted, comprising individuals responsible for diverse roles such as hospitality, security, event management, and catering.

View PDF i9everywhere Process Workflow

One big challenge they face is filling out I-9 forms for all the staff in a short time. Because they hire so many temporary workers for the tournament, they need a fast and organized way to check that everyone is eligible to work. Gathering and checking all the needed documents, like IDs and work visas, is tough. The human resources and administrative teams work hard to handle this big task while making sure everything is correct and follows the rules. It's a huge job, and it needs a lot of dedicated people to get it done right.

For the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament, Augusta National has enlisted the aid of i9Everywhere for the fifth consecutive year to complete these forms. i9Everywhere offers the unique combination of electronic i9 processing capabilities with an in-house auditing staff tasked with verifying the accuracy and completeness of every employee's i9 form. i9Everywhere works directly with employees to correct any mistakes and address any deficiencies found along the way, freeing up the administrative team at Augusta National to perform other essential duties associated with hosting the prestigious tournament.

i9Everywhere, a PointHR company, has become the premier i9 compliance partner for companies of all sizes since completing their industry-first remote i9 solution.

