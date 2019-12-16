IAA Aireon ALERT Wins Global Air Traffic Management Award

IAA Managed Satellite-based Emergency Service Receives Prestigious Award

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Irish Aviation Authority Operates World's First Global Emergency Aircraft Locating Service from its North Atlantic Communications Centre in Ballygirreen, Co. Clare .

. Aireon ALERT technology can identify the last known position of any aircraft globally, provided the aircraft is equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast.

Previously only 30% of the Earth's surface was monitored. With Aireon ALERT the exact location of aircraft in distress or experiencing loss in communication can be found.

This service is free, but all users must register to avail of the 24/7 operations facility.

The Irish Aviation Authority has won the prestigious Global Air Traffic Management Award (ATM) for Service Provision 2019. The IAA facility in Ballygirreen, Co. Clare provides the Aireon ALERT service 24 hours a day, every day to airlines, air navigation service providers and search and rescue organisations from around the world, making the skies an ever-safer place.

The ATM Awards attract entries from across the global air transport industry, highlighting major innovation and projects that stand to enhance airspace capacity, safety and environmental sustainability. A panel of senior experts from some of the leading aviation organisations around the world including EUROCONTROL, the US Federal Aviation Administration, ICAO, IATA, IFATCA, the SESAR Deployment Manager and the SESAR Joint Undertaking selected the IAA-managed service for the award.

"We are delighted to win this award, which recognises the world-class service provision for which the IAA is widely known. The IAA prides itself on its service excellence and investment in world-class innovation," said Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the IAA. "Our position, as a partner in Aireon and in the provision of this global service, further strengthens Ireland's role as a key player in the global aviation industry. Building on our role as a key player in communications for the North Atlantic, we are proud to play such a critical role in delivering this unique service to the world's aviation industry from our facility in Co. Clare."

"We are so proud to offer this public service to the aviation community," said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO. "Aireon ALERT is a testament to nearly three years of collaboration with our partners at IAA, who have helped bring this critical resource to the industry at no cost. We encourage all commercial aircraft operators and airlines, aviation regulations and search and rescue organizations to register."

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formally ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com

About the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA)

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) is a commercial semi-state company employing over 700 people at six locations around Ireland. The IAA has three main functions: the provision of air traffic management and related services in Irish controlled airspace, the safety regulation of the civil aviation industry in Ireland and the oversight of civil aviation security in Ireland. For more information about the IAA, visit: www.iaa.ie

Press Contacts

Jessie Hillenbrand

Aireon

+1 571 401 1407

Jessie.Hillenbrand@Aireon.com

Alec Elliott

Irish Aviation Authority

+353 (0)1 603 1119

alec.elliott@iaa.ie

SOURCE Aireon LLC

Related Links

https://aireon.com

