IAA Announces the NYX Awards Competition

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is pleased to announce the NYX Awards, an awards competition catered to creative professionals worldwide. "We're excited to introduce a total revamp of the GlobalTrend Awards, and we foresee even greater success in the NYX Awards," Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, said. "We're ready to see more individuals participating in this prestigious award."

The NYX Awards is part of a plethora of competitions by the IAA, which includes the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards and Vega Digital Awards.

2020 NYX Awards Call for Entries

The competition opens its doors on February 3, 2020, where creative professionals from more than 50 countries will be recognized. The announcement for winning entries will be announced in June 2020. The entry period ends on May 7 2020.

"The new categories like Design & Print and Web Based Production are sure to make an impact for all aspiring and established creative potentials," Kenjo said. "The NYX Awards rewards work that exemplifies creative excellence. It's their moment to shine under the spotlight."

NYX Awards features many categories for all, from marketing communications, public relations, production companies, broadcasting, freelancers, agencies, advertisers and content creators. Participants may be individuals or teams of professionals from firms of any size, location or nationality.

A small fee will be procured from our participants to help the facilitation and process of the competition. A jury panel made out of award-winning creative professionals will then adjudicate this prestigious competition.

"The NYX statuette is unique in both its look and feel," Ong said. "The design is a representation of what the Goddess of Night is, her beauty and wisdom fully displayed with grandeur."

The Top 10 NYX Agencies of the Year awards will be awarded to the best entry by an agency for both awards. The NYX Grand, NYX Gold and NYX Silver winners will be announced within three weeks of the end of competition.

IAA is an international group dedicated to bringing award-winning experiences for all creative professionals. "We anticipate more world class entries that can inspire many for decades to come," Ong added. "The NYX Awards will certainly become a beacon of wisdom and ideas for the international community."

Deadline for entries fall on May 7, 2020. Please visit https://nyxawards.com for more competition rules and entry forms.

