IAA Opens Third Branch in Houston Metro Area

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Auto Auctions Inc. (IAA), a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), announces the opening of its third location in the Houston metro area and the 17th branch in the state to accommodate increased customer needs. The new location, IAA Houston South, is approximately 35 miles from Houston and will strategically enhance IAA's ability to serve the growing metropolitan area as well as the hurricane-prone coastal Texas areas.

"We continue to make strategic investments to meet our customers' needs by creating a better marketplace to connect sellers and buyers," said John Kett, CEO and president of IAA. "Texas is one of our largest markets. This new branch offers more than 125 acres of capacity and will help us serve the growing volume from our customers, as well as provide support for potential catastrophic weather events."

IAA Houston South will offer the latest in vehicle auction technology, including a vehicle check-in area designed for IAA 360 View™ imaging and IAA Inspection Services™. The branch will also include a vehicle inspection center (VIC) space for insurance clients. The new lobby and conference rooms provide customers and employees with ample meeting and training space.

So far this year, in addition to this new Houston South branch, IAA has made significant land investments across the country, with over 11 facility expansions totaling approximately 300 acres, and opened a new facility in Lexington, South Carolina.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of approximately six million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 130 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has 18,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information go to www.karauctionservices.com. For the latest KAR news follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

About Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc.

Insurance Auto Auctions is the leading live and live-online salvage vehicle auction company and a business unit of KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR). Headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has over 180 auction facilities throughout North America offering towing, financing and titling services. With the most auction facilities in North America, IAA provides registered buyers from around the globe with millions of opportunities to bid on and purchase donated and salvaged vehicles. Since 1982, IAA has sold millions of vehicles through its weekly auctions for insurance companies, fleet and rental companies, financing companies, charity organizations and the general public. With a talented team of over 3,600 employees, IAA is committed to providing customers with the highest level of services in the industry. Go to www.IAA-Auctions.com to learn more, and follow IAA on Facebook and Twitter.

