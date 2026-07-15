IAAP Introduces The Partnership Playbook to Strengthen Administrative-Executive Collaboration

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP) announces the release of The Partnership Playbook, a new dual edition guide designed to strengthen collaboration between administrative professionals and executives and elevate their working relationship into a high‑impact strategic partnership.

The Partnership Playbook is for administrative professionals and executives to further their high impact partnership. Post this IAAP is a global organization dedicated to advancing administrative professionals.

Developed to address one of the most influential—and frequently informal—relationships in the workplace, The Partnership Playbook offers a practical, structured framework that helps admin–executive pairs move beyond transactional task support toward intentional collaboration, shared accountability, and improved organizational results. At a time when complexity, pace, and stakeholder demand continue to accelerate, the playbook offers leaders a clear roadmap to fully utilize the skills and expertise of administrative professionals—together.

"Administrative professionals play a critical role in organizational performance," said Melissa Mahoney, chief executive officer at IAAP. "When administrative professionals and executives operate as true partners, the impact is measurable. The Partnership Playbook provides a clear, efficient framework to help teams work together more strategically and effectively."

Two Perspectives. One Framework.

The Partnership Playbook includes two companion editions—one written for administrative professionals and one for executives—ensuring alignment from both perspectives. Designed for organizations of all sizes, the guidebooks feature:

Case studies illustrating challenges and successful partnerships

Exercises that build trust, communication, and clarity

Thought-provoking questions to align expectations and workflows

A proven framework based on successful admin–executive partnerships

The guide is intentionally concise and practical. Structured into 10 focused sections, it can be completed in minimal time, making it accessible for even the busiest professionals.

Transactional to Transformational

In today's business environment, effective collaboration between admins and executives directly impacts productivity, engagement, and retention. However, many teams lack a formal structure to support that relationship.

The Partnership Playbook equips admin–executive pairs with tools to anticipate needs, improve communication, streamline workflows, share decision‑making, and focus leadership energy on strategic priorities—reframing the relationship as a partnership grounded in trust and shared success.

Administrative professionals who complete the workbook and a separate assessment may earn up to 25 CAP® recertification points, reinforcing IAAP's commitment to leadership development and continuous learning.

The Partnership Playbook is available through IAAP for $39.99 (bundle+shipping). Both the Administrative Professional Edition and Executive Edition are included.

About IAAP

IAAP is a global organization dedicated to elevating administrative professionals by providing essential resources. Learn more: https://www.iaap-hq.org/

Media:

Janine Smiley

[email protected]

SOURCE IAAP