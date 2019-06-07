IaaS Provider, Comport, Discusses Co-Location as a Service

RAMSEY, N.J., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerous computing approaches abound in today's technologically demanding environment but how can you choose what solutions are right for you? Many companies are leaning towards shifting all or part of their infrastructures off-site so they can focus on there businesses technology needs, not maintaining their data center. A top approach to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), co-location allows enterprises to meet unique business needs without compromising security or reliability. Below, IaaS provider ComportSecure identifies a few of the greatest benefits of co-location:

Expert Support and Advice. Not every business is equipped to take on computing challenges alone. Guidance is valuable in today's rapidly evolving tech environment. With co-location as a service, physical facilities can come accompanied by 24/7 support, thereby delivering valuable peace of mind. From troubleshooting to repairs, enterprises that invest in co-location can easily find assistance with the essentials that might otherwise eat up valuable time and resources.

Increased Security. Security key in the ever-evolving threat landscape, but unfortunately, it takes considerable resources to build a robust security system. Top IaaS providers use advanced technology and 24/7 monitoring to reduce the risk of security breaches, while colocation helps to address the potential for fires or natural disasters. These multiple layers of security simultaneously protect data and put business leaders' minds at ease.

Scalability. Ideally, computing resources should expand at the same rate as the enterprises they provision. Rapid business expansion, however, can make it difficult to keep up with IT needs, never mind creating a disaster recovery plan for that data. Co-location bridges the gap, allowing businesses to scale up operations without making additional investments to protect your data with a dual server environment. Co-location gives you the space and the disaster recovery protection you need without the huge price tag.

Shared Cost of Space and Equipment. Every day you company invests not only in infrastructure but in the services it takes to run that infrastructure like power, cooling, physical space, and more. With co-location services, you can limit that extra cost and still get protection of your valuable data. What's more, since your provider is using their space to house multiple organizations data, they invest in the latest technologies and use payments from many organizations to lower your individual organizations costs.

Reliability and Uptime. Many enterprises turn to co-location as a service in their quest for maximum uptime. Reliable facilities offer a highly controlled environment, in which the potential for downtime is dramatically reduced. Experts at Gartner estimate that just one minute of downtime costs enterprises an average $5,600 , so every second matters.

Flexible, secure, and highly efficient, co-location allows enterprises to thrive as they provide extra protection for their data. This approach allows a wide variety of organizations to meet their full potential while sidestepping the considerable investments that would otherwise be needed to achieve full security and data reliability.

ABOUT COMPORT

Since 1982, award-winning IT services partner Comport has helped to improve enterprise digital architectures for healthcare companies across the world. Our customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms, and Universities. Comport has established ComportSecure as its cutting edge cloud-based solution for cloud managed services. ComportSecure IaaS cloud solutions allow businesses to meet their full potential. Solutions provided include Advanced IT Datacenters, Mobility Security and Networking.

