IaaS Provider, Comport, Lists and Explains the Benefits of Infrastructure as a Service

RAMSEY, N.J., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is quickly transforming the way we do business. According to research firm Gartner, IaaS will see explosive market growth of 27.6 percent in 2019, ultimately reaching an impressive market share of $39.5 billion.

As a self-service approach to compute, storage, and networking, IaaS allows organizations to bypass costly hardware and, instead, take advantage of a uniquely affordable pay-as-you-go model. Cost is just one factor worth considering, however. IaaS provider, Comport, highlights a few key benefits of this revolutionary approach:

Scalability. For many, the greatest power of IaaS lies in its inherent scalability. In bypassing typical data center hardware, IaaS allows organizations to scale their provisions according to their current needs. Not only does this produce considerable cost savings, it allows organizations to ramp up or reduce capacity according to changing marketplace opportunities or other factors.

Access and Availability. Round-the-clock access is part and parcel with IaaS, which empowers today's on-the-go workforce by allowing enterprises to reach essential data and apps whenever and wherever. This constant access allows for greater continuity, while also providing essential peace of mind regarding data-recovery plans and other worst-case scenarios.

IT Team Focusing on Initiatives, Not Maintenance. With the traditional hardware-based data center approach, IT teams may find themselves mired in day-to-day maintenance challenges. IaaS removes these concerns, allowing teams to focus on the groundbreaking measures that will ultimately set organizations apart. The growth mindset fostered by IaaS paves the path for a spirit of innovation, which could ultimately prove transformative not only for adopting businesses, but also on a larger scale across industries.

Business Agility. In today's quickly evolving market, efficient workflow is everything. The elastic infrastructure of IaaS allows for faster deployments and a shorter time to market. Once freed from the drudgery of never-ending maintenance issues, IT teams can step back and accurately identify bottlenecks that keep innovations from making their mark as quickly as desired. This shortened timeline can provide a much-needed competitive edge. It should come as no surprise, then, that agility was cited as the top reason to pursue IaaS in a 2017 Oracle-IT Web survey.

Security. In the worst-case scenario, IaaS ensures easy access to backup data, thereby dramatically minimizing the devastation of downtime. However, such scenarios are unlikely to arise in the first place, as IaaS providers such as Comport maintain tight security protocol to shield organizations from potential breaches.

ComportSecure IaaS cloud solutions harness the extraordinary capabilities and opportunities of Infrastructure as a Service to deliver agile, accessible, and secure IT services at a reasonable rate. Equipped with a reliable IaaS solution, your organization can better meet the demands of today's fast-paced digital environment.

