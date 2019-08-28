IaaS Provider, ComportSecure, Shares Security Considerations for Choosing an IaaS Platform

RAMSEY, N.J., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) can provide organizations with a robust suite of options that are fully customized to meet the organization's needs. IaaS is fully scalable, affordable and secure, particularly when specific security protocols are identified and followed from the start. IaaS provider ComportSecure, recently created a list of safety and security considerations for those businesses looking to take advantage of the benefits that IaaS allows. Consider the following when you implement IaaS for seamless integration, secure access and an efficient, productive solution right from the start.

Implement training: Your employees are the gateway to your infrastructure. No matter what IaaS provider you choose, you should remind all employees of best practices for network and infrastructure access. From your administrators to your employees, you should ensure they are using proper password choice and should create drills to help them avoid phishing and/or malware scams. When your team is prepared, the transition will be seamless and easy.

Incorporate regular monitoring: Choose an IaaS provider that can offer an easy way for your systems to be monitored and updated in real time, as needed. Not only that but look for a provider that can take proactive steps to ensure your IaaS is always in peak condition, available and ready for employee use.

Check your security:

With your IaaS Provider: Make sure you investigate both their physical and technological security? Are they doing regular patching, software updates and vulnerability analysis? What does their physical security look like? Are they accounting for both mother nature and hackers? Who has access to your data on their side? Ask the right questions to get the right provider. For more information, take a look at Comport's What to look for in an IaaS Provider Checklist.

In house: Make sure that anything you are sending to your IaaS Provider is encrypted. Your data should be protected both in-flight and at rest. Also, make sure you are protecting your API and IaaS keys internally. You don't want those getting in the wrong hands.

The more serious you are about security from the beginning the lower your chances of having a breech.

Manage access: Now is the time to review everyone's access to your systems and ensure that every team member that will be allowed to access your IaaS environment is a current employee in good standing. They should only have access to those systems, files and platforms they need to perform their jobs. You should also create and implement rules for remote access and BYOD.

The right provider will work with you to select the perfect combination of platforms and options that fully support your needs.

