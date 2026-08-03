IAB Releases "Measuring Visibility in the AI Era" to Help Brands, Publishers, and Agencies Navigate AI-Powered Discovery

New Playbook Introduces the "4 P's of AI Visibility"—Presence, Prominence, Portrayal, and Persuasion—Along with a New Standard for Evaluating AI Visibility Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly turn to AI platforms to discover brands, products, and content, a new measurement problem has emerged: more than 20 companies now sell AI visibility measurement tools, each using different methodologies that can produce different answers for the same brand or publisher. Without a shared way to evaluate that data, the industry can't tell reliable signals from noise, according to IAB, the leading digital advertising trade organization.

Today, IAB has released Measuring Visibility in the AI Era, the industry's standardized set of measurement guidelines for tracking brand and publisher visibility in AI-powered discovery platforms. This Framework provides the shared vocabulary, quality criteria, and disclosure requirements that allow the market to function, without prescribing specific tools or ranking individual providers.

As AI visibility rapidly becomes a new measurement category, IAB is applying the same standards-setting approach that has helped bring order and trust to the digital advertising industry through previous moments of technological change.

"Consumers are increasingly discovering and considering brands and products in AI platforms, but measurement frameworks haven't kept pace," said Caroline Giegerich, VP, AI, IAB. "This playbook gives the industry a common foundation for evaluating AI visibility consistently and with confidence. The brands, publishers, and agencies that embrace it now will better understand their presence in AI-powered discovery and be able to take informed action to improve their visibility."

"As AI becomes a new layer of discovery and decision-making, brands need more than traffic reports. They need to know how AI systems are finding their content, when they are being cited, and where they have opportunities to improve," said Ihab Rizk, Senior Product Manager at Microsoft Clarity. "The IAB's framework is an important step toward a common measurement language for this new era, and it aligns with our belief that AI visibility should be clear, actionable, and accessible to every business."

The 4 P's of AI Visibility: A Common Metrics Hierarchy

Measuring Visibility in the AI Era organizes metrics into a causal hierarchy — the 4 P's of AI Visibility, which reflects how visibility translates into business value for both brands and publishers:

Presence — Does the brand or publisher appear in an AI response? Metrics include Mention Rate, Citation Rate, Share of Voice, and Visibility Momentum.

— Does the brand or publisher appear in an AI response? Metrics include Mention Rate, Citation Rate, Share of Voice, and Visibility Momentum. Prominence — Where and how prominently does the brand or publisher appear? Metrics capture placement, ranking order, and how substantively publisher content is drawn upon versus superficially cited.

— Where and how prominently does the brand or publisher appear? Metrics capture placement, ranking order, and how substantively publisher content is drawn upon versus superficially cited. Portrayal — In what context, and with what accuracy? Metrics include Sentiment, Framing, Hallucination Rate, and Factual Inaccuracy Rate; surfacing a brand safety dimension unique to AI measurement.

— In what context, and with what accuracy? Metrics include Sentiment, Framing, Hallucination Rate, and Factual Inaccuracy Rate; surfacing a brand safety dimension unique to AI measurement. Persuasion — Does AI visibility drive action? Metrics include Recommendation Strength and Post-Citation Click-Through Rate, bridging to IAB's forthcoming attribution framework.

Directional vs. Decision-Grade: A New Quality Standard

Not all data is fit for the same purpose. Measuring Visibility in the AI Era introduces a two-tier quality classification to help brands and agencies determine whether the data they are buying is reliable enough for its intended use.

Directional measurement: Identifies patterns and signals trends, supporting early signal detection and competitive awareness but is not sufficient for budget allocation or executive strategy decisions.

Identifies patterns and signals trends, supporting early signal detection and competitive awareness but is not sufficient for budget allocation or executive strategy decisions. Decision-grade measurement: Meets a higher standard of rigor across query volume, sample size, prompt type coverage, testing cadence, reproducibility, and platform coverage and is the required standard before making any budget or strategy decisions.

A Shared Foundation for the Ecosystem

With Measuring Visibility in the AI Era, brands gain a playbook for measuring visibility and evaluating whether a provider is delivering reliable data or directional noise. Agencies gain a shared benchmark to set client expectations and report performance with clarity. Publishers gain standardized visibility and disclosure metrics to quantify how their content is being ingested and surfaced by AI platforms and to bring that data into licensing conversations. Measurement providers gain a way to differentiate on methodological rigor rather than marketing claims.

To access the full framework, visit www.iab.com.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)