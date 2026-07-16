IAB Finds AI Has Achieved Mass Adoption But Sustainable Growth Hinges on Trust, Transparency, and Equitable Value Exchange

Two New Studies Reveals 40% of AI Using Consumers Do So Daily, and 95% of Publishers Report Meaningful Impact: Accountability Infrastructure Critical to Support What Comes Next

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is no longer a technology that can be viewed as experimental. Ninety-five percent of publishers now say LLMs are reshaping their business, yet the ecosystem powering digital advertising is still developing the trust, infrastructure, attribution standards, and frameworks needed to support long-term growth. The gap between AI adoption and industry accountability is widening, according to new research from IAB, the leading trade association for the digital advertising ecosystem.

Today, IAB released two studies that together document exactly where that gap lives and what the industry must do to close it, "The AI Adoption Era: From Consumer Usage to Rising Expectations" and "The AI Discovery Shift: How Publishers Are Navigating LLM-Driven Content Discovery."

"AI has matured beyond the hype cycle and is the present reality for consumers, publishers, LLMs and advertisers alike," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "What our research makes clear is that adoption must be driven with accountability as we move into the future. The industry has an urgent responsibility to develop the standards, measurement frameworks, and value exchange models that give consumers confidence and all members of the ecosystem a seat at the table."

Consumers Are Power Users, With Meaningful Trust Conditions Attached

According to IAB, U.S. consumers have moved well beyond experimentation and into habitual, daily use. However, adoption has not come without conditions. While usage has surged, consumers are simultaneously demanding greater transparency and accountability from the AI tools they rely on most. Key findings include:

Among consumers who use AI, 72% use AI tools at least weekly, and 40% report daily usage, with frequent users spanning creative work, productivity, research, and shopping.





More than 80% describe their overall experience with AI tools as positive, with top drivers being saving time, ease of use, and speed of response.





User satisfaction has not yet translated into trust. More than half (57%) of active AI users say they often or always verify the information AI provides, even among daily users. Top concerns are inaccuracies, privacy and data use.





More than 60% say the reputation of the company behind an AI tool impacts their trust, signaling that brand credibility now extends into the AI layer.





83% say it is important that AI tools clearly explain how they generate their answers, and the most desired product improvements are more accurate answers and more cited sources before they will deepen their reliance on AI outputs.

"Consumers are not asking AI to slow down, they are asking it to be accountable," said Jack Koch, SVP, Research & Insights, IAB. "The fact that 57% of active users are still routinely verifying AI outputs is not a sign of distrust in the technology itself, it's a signal that the industry has not yet closed the credibility gap. For advertisers and publishers building AI-powered experiences, that gap is both a vulnerability and an opportunity. Brands that lead with transparency, clear sourcing, and explainability will earn the trust that drives sustained engagement."

"This IAB research confirms that trust is vital for consumers in the digital content and information ecosystem. Trusted brands have a new, even greater level of importance when information can be sourced, aggregated and reframed from anywhere — and AI companies must prioritize and value professional, credible content," Lisa Howard, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines.

Publishers Are Adapting as the Value Exchange Evolves

Publishers are feeling the impact of AI-driven content discovery in measurable ways and most are responding with cautious optimism. Ninety-five percent of publishers report that LLM-driven content discovery is having a moderate or significant effect on their organization today and despite real disruption, 80% describe the net impact of LLM-driven discovery as positive.

Publishers report tangible early benefits including:

Improved content performance and engagement

New product or experience innovation

Stronger direct audience relationships

Improved operational efficiency

Publisher Optimism is Conditional, Requiring an Established Value Exchange with LLMs

However, publisher optimism is conditional. When asked to look ahead, only 51% believe LLMs will become an important source of value for their business, contingent on the development of fair exchange models. Forty-one percent view LLMs as a persistent discovery challenge rather than a business opportunity, a share that rises to 56% among news and financial publishers.

The licensing market is moving faster than many may expect. Fifty-one percent of publishers surveyed have already signed one or more AI or LLM licensing agreements, and another 35% are actively in negotiations. Larger publishers are leading adoption with 60% having signed agreements, compared to just 20% of small independent publishers.

What publishers want from that value exchange goes beyond direct payment. The top priorities are:

Referral traffic back to publisher properties

The ability to measure downstream value

Revenue-sharing agreements

Publishers are also seeking greater control over how their content is accessed and summarized, with attribution, transparency, and industry standards consistently emerging as the structural needs the ecosystem must address before a sustainable commercial model can take hold. Publisher responses vary by segment:

Large media publishers are moving fastest as 56% are already monetizing LLM-related opportunities and 93% are taking concrete action in some form.

News and financial publishers, where 72% report significant impact and referral traffic has shifted, are rebuilding around owned audiences, with 64% growth in subscriptions and direct audience relationships.

Independent publishers face the widest capability gap, with 40% reporting no meaningful results from AI strategies yet and slower adoption of licensing, measurement, and content control tools.

"What the publisher data reveals is not one story but several running in parallel," said Cohen. "Scale, strategy, and speed are determining which organizations thrive in this environment and which are left behind. Access to the right frameworks, standards, and measurement tools is what will determine who can meaningfully participate in the value exchange that AI is creating. We are confident that by working together with the ecosystem we will develop the conditions under which a healthy, sustainable digital advertising ecosystem can continue to thrive."

You can download the full reports here.

Methodology

This research was conducted using the IAB Insights Engine platform, powered by Attest. It included a survey of 500 U.S. consumers 18+ that have used AI tools in the past month and 110 US publishers with annual revenues $100k+ and are familiar with company LLM strategies. The surveys were conducted in April 2026.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)