IAB Tech Lab Announces Dynamic Traffic Engine Donation from Amazon Ads to Improve Bidstream Efficiency

New Framework Aligns with Agentic Real-Time Framework to Enable Smarter Demand Signaling and Reduce QPS Waste Across the Supply Chain

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced the donation of Amazon Ads' Dynamic Traffic Engine, a new framework designed to help demand-side platforms communicate bidding priorities to supply-side platforms more efficiently and transparently. The initiative will be developed as part of IAB Tech Lab's Open Source Project.

"The donation of the Dynamic Traffic Engine is a massive leap toward a curated, hyper-efficient programmatic supply chain," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "By enabling demand signals to actively shape the bidstream, we are directly addressing the industry's QPS waste and escalating infrastructure costs. This isn't just about technical efficiency and cost savings; it's about establishing and managing a refined model of a broad supply chain that optimizes campaign performance by ensuring that every bid request represents a high-value opportunity for both buyers and sellers. For buyers, it represents an opportunity to drive greater performance. For sellers, it represents an opportunity to drive higher revenues."

The Dynamic Traffic Engine introduces a file-based approach that enables demand-side platforms to define the types of bid requests they prioritize over a given period. These signals can range from broad acceptance criteria to highly specific audience or inventory preferences. Supply-side platforms can then poll and act on this information, reducing unnecessary bid requests and lowering QPS pressure across the supply chain.

"For years, sellers have had to make educated guesses about what buyers want, without access to the signals that actually drive decisions," said Pieter de Zwart, Director of Engineering, Amazon Ads. "We're shifting from guessing to knowing, using a broader range of real high-value signals from across the programmatic buy brought directly into the process. This enables the supply chain to act with greater certainty, reducing wasted requests, improving audience reach for advertisers, and helping publishers better monetize their inventory."

The work will be part of Tech Lab's Open Source Initiative, with further input from working groups and industry participants as implementation priorities are defined. Initial proposals include operationalizing this framework within the Agentic Advertising Management Protocols, specifically using the Agentic Real-Time Framework (ARTF) to update DTE components agentically in real time. The goal is to ensure a standardized, extensible model that supports a wide range of use cases as the industry moves toward more agentic, interoperable bidstream optimizations.

To learn more about the Dynamic Traffic Engine and ongoing work within the Open Source Initiative, visit https://iabtechlab.com/opensource.

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

SOURCE IAB Tech Lab