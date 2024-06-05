IAB Tech Lab Finalizes Data Deletion Request Framework to Streamline Digital Ad Supply Chain Privacy Compliance

Sets Industry Standard for Handling Data Deletion Requests, Filling Crucial Gap in Privacy Compliance Solutions

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced today the release of the final Data Deletion Request Framework , following the conclusion of two extensive public comment periods. This milestone signifies an important step forward in handling consumer data privacy concerns within the digital advertising supply chain.

The Data Deletion Request Framework establishes a standardized mechanism for transmitting data deletion request signals throughout the digital advertising ecosystem. It provides provisions for validating request origins, ensuring requester authenticity, confirming receipt, and employing cryptographic signatures for authentication. By offering a holistic solution for handling data deletion requests, the framework aligns with the 'Right to Delete', a Data Subject Right (DSR) which is currently protected by the GDPR, 16 US state privacy laws, and additional privacy legislation, including Quebec Law 25.

"The industry has long struggled with the need for a standardized solution to manage data deletion requests," said Jared Moscow, Director of Product, Privacy & Addressability, IAB Tech Lab. "The Data Deletion Request Framework addresses this challenge head-on, providing clear guidance and strategic insights into effectively handling these requests. Acting as the industry's first signal for upholding consumer data subject rights, the Framework equips industry players with the technical tools necessary for efficiently managing data deletion requests."

The Data Deletion Request Framework builds upon IAB Tech Lab's portfolio of privacy compliance initiatives, including the Global Privacy Platform , the Accountability Platform , and the Privacy Taxonomy project . Collectively, these initiatives form a foundational framework for streamlining privacy regulatory compliance and advancing responsible data-handling practices in digital advertising.

Several organizations, including Google, Roku, Ketch, Sourcepoint, Dstillery, Mediavine, and Index Exchange, were highly active in shaping the framework during the development process. Their close involvement exemplifies the collaborative nature of this industry-wide effort.

Mary Xiaoyong Liu Wang, Senior Staff Software Engineer, Google: "The Data Deletion Request Framework addresses a longstanding industry challenge. This framework provides a helpful foundation for managing data deletion requests at scale, and reflects a collaborative commitment to upholding privacy standards."

Kale Smith, Senior Product Manager, Global Privacy Infrastructure, Roku: "The Data Deletion Request Framework is a vital tool for managing privacy at scale. This standard facilitates smoother communication of deletion requests across the ecosystem, significantly simplifying compliance efforts for large organizations like ours."

Jonathan Joseph, Head of Solutions, Ketch: "The Data Deletion Request Framework will bring much-needed efficiency to the entire ecosystem, helping to automate what has, to date, been a manual, arduous process. We will be adopting and integrating it into our product solutions so our clients can take advantage of the new Framework."

Gabe Morazán, Product Director, Sourcepoint: "Sourcepoint believes that Data Deletion Request Framework is a significant step forward for the industry. This Framework will help vendors better communicate with each other which will foster more collaboration and communication."

Brian May, Principal Engineer, Dstillery: "We're excited about the potential of the Data Deletion Request Framework to streamline efforts to honor user choices. By standardizing the process of communicating data deletion requests, the framework addresses a major pain point for the industry and creates an easier, lower cost path to compliance."

John Rosendahl, Director of Product Management, Mediavine: "The Data Deletion Request Framework solves critical challenges publishers face in transmitting data deletion requests. This new framework reduces the technical complexities in transferring data and provides publishers with the tools they require to remain compliant."

Patrick Cool, Senior Product Manager, Index Exchange: "Index Exchange will support the Data Deletion Request Framework for its ability to ensure secure and efficient propagation of requests to downstream partners. The framework's use of signing and cryptography enhances trust and interoperability, which are crucial for maintaining privacy compliance across the adtech supply chain."

This interoperable framework supports compliance with existing privacy legislation and lays the groundwork for future privacy initiatives within the adtech ecosystem. To encourage adoption and implementation, IAB Tech Lab is offering a 90-day implementation period with increased support for early adopters. In response to requests from working group members, this period ensures that companies adopting new specifications receive a dedicated timeframe during which IAB Tech Lab provides extra assistance and guidance, ensuring they have the support they need during the initial phase.

For more information and to access the final Data Deletion Request Framework, please visit LINK .

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

