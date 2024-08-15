IAB Tech Lab Updates US National Section of the Global Privacy Platform to Reflect Use with Multi-State Privacy Agreement

Clarifies Position that National Section of GPP Should Only Be Used By IAB Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA) Signatories or Certified Partners;

Public Comment Period Open Until September 12, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced significant updates to the US National Section of the Global Privacy Platform (GPP) .

Moving forward, the US National Section will be renamed the Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA) US National Section. These updates expand the coverage of the MSPA US National Section and provide detailed clarifications to support proper compliance usage within the digital advertising ecosystem.

"Proper usage of the MSPA US National Section is essential for legitimate regulatory compliance across multiple US jurisdictions," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "This section should only be used by MSPA signatories or Certified Partners who choose to use the 'National Approach' defined in the MSPA. Our goal is to equip the industry with the tools necessary to aid in their compliance across a myriad of state privacy laws. By leveraging the MSPA's 'US National' approach supported by the GPP's MSPA US National Section signaling, the industry has the means to harmonize cross-jurisdictional US privacy compliance."

In October 2022, IAB and IAB Tech Lab launched the MSPA and state-level sections in the GPP to ensure compliance with new state privacy laws, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, and Virginia. Together, the MSPA and the GPP aid the digital advertising industry in managing consent and privacy across multiple jurisdictions. The updates released today provide additional clarity on usage and coverage and include:

Renaming for Clarity: The US National Section has been renamed the "MSPA US National Section," reflecting its broader focus on multi-state privacy compliance.

The US National Section has been renamed the "MSPA US National Section," reflecting its broader focus on multi-state privacy compliance. Expanded Coverage: Inclusion of 14 additional states in the MSPA US National Section (DE, IA, IN, KY, MD, MI, MT, NE, NH, NJ, OR, RI, TN, TX).

Inclusion of 14 additional states in the MSPA US National Section (DE, IA, IN, KY, MD, MI, MT, NE, NH, NJ, OR, RI, TN, TX). Documentation Enhancements : Updated README.md with a comprehensive FAQ section and expanded technical specifications.

: Updated README.md with a comprehensive FAQ section and expanded technical specifications. Section Usage Guidance: Clear guidelines on the usage of the MSPA US National Section by signatories and Certified Partners.

Signatories of the MSPA can take advantage of the US National approach, while non-signatories should use the state-level sections to align with individual state privacy requirements.

"The feedback from our members and the broader community is invaluable in refining these standards and ensuring they meet the needs of the industry," added Katsur. "We encourage all industry stakeholders and government regulators to participate in this public comment period and provide feedback."

The public comment period is open until September 12th, 2024. To access the updates, click here . Comments may be submitted to [email protected] .

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com

