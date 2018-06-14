IABC Detroit Offers Opportunity to Compete for Local, Regional Communication Honors with a Single Award Entry

The super-hero-themed competition urges entrants to share their communications management, skills and creative initiatives by the June 24, 2018 deadline.

"Communicators in this day and age often feel like they are being asked to 'leap tall deadlines in a single bound,'" said Ed Walters, co-chair of the IABC Detroit Renaissance Awards program. "Our IABC chapter provides a unique opportunity to have their work recognized at the local and regional levels."

Nancy Sarpolis, co-chair, IABC Detroit Renaissance Awards, agreed: "Entrants will save time, money and gain the recognition of peers and other communications professionals who will marvel at their superior communication capabilities."

Ready to fly? Visit the Silver Quill website for categories and entry details. To make sure your entry is considered for both competitions, be sure to click on "Michigan – SQ + RA" when entering.

Awards for both competitions will be announced in October 2018.

ABOUT IABC DETROIT RENAISSANCE AWARDS

The IABC Detroit Renaissance Awards debuted 37 years ago to recognize excellence in communications in southeast Michigan. Today, it is the premiere communications awards program in the state.

ABOUT THE HERITAGE REGION SILVER QUILL AWARDS

The IABC Heritage Region Silver Quill awards have been a hallmark of communications excellence for more than 15 years. Silver Quill recognizes outstanding accomplishments within its geographic area: Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

