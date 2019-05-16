IABC Heritage Region Announces Breakout Speakers for 'Drive the Future' Communication Conference in Detroit

DETROIT, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Heritage Region announced additions to its speaker lineup for the 2019 IABC Heritage Region Communication Conference at the Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit on Sept. 22-24. Those additional speakers include:

How Toyota Transitioned from Recalls to Recovery: Curt McAllister , 2018 IABC Detroit Communicator of the Year and manager, Midwest Public Relations, Toyota North America

2018 IABC Detroit Communicator of the Year and manager, Midwest Public Relations, Toyota North America Ensuring that "Transformation" Isn't a Crisis: Courtney Boone , vice president, Global Communications, Westinghouse Electric Co.

vice president, Global Communications, Westinghouse Electric Co. Culture 911: Does Yours Need Resuscitation? Mark Schumann , accredited business communicator (ABC), IABC and IABC fellow; vice president, Culture, Sabre Corp.

accredited business communicator (ABC), IABC and IABC fellow; vice president, Culture, Sabre Corp. Attorneys as Allies: Balancing Stakeholder Needs with Legal Concerns in a Crisis, Deb Hileman , strategic communications management professional (SCMP); member, IABC Executive Board; and president and CEO, Institute for Crisis Management

strategic communications management professional (SCMP); member, IABC Executive Board; and president and CEO, Institute for Crisis Management The Five Critical Components that Drive Social Media Success: Cyrus Mavalwala , master communicator (MC), (ABC), founding partner, Advantis Communications

master communicator (MC), (ABC), founding partner, Advantis Communications Presenting Data Effectively: Communicating Your Findings for Maximum Impact: Stephanie Evergreen PhD, Evergreen Data

"Senior communicators and those new to the industry can improve their knowledge and skills at this year's conference," said Joy Lovejoy, chair, conference speaker committee. "Each of these national and regional communication leaders and the keynote speakers will share ideas to help communication professionals develop effective strategies and tactics for issues we face today and tomorrow."

Communicators, marketers or strategic partners can network and grow their skills at breakout, keynote and extended sessions as well as panel discussions – while also savoring the sights, sounds and tastes of Detroit, the nation's top rising urban hot spot.

For the list of conference speakers, visit the conference website. The official hashtag for the conference is #IABCHeritage19.

The "Drive the Future" Communication Conference will be held at the Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit. Early-bird full conference registration is $699 for members and $799 for non-members for payments made by July 30, 2019. Registration after July 30 is $799 for members and $899 for non-members. Student rates, as well as one-day and keynote only rates, are also available. To be eligible for special conference hotel room pricing, reservations must be made using this link or by calling 313-223-2999 and requesting the IABC Conference rates.

IABC Detroit and the Heritage Region thank the following sponsors for their generous support: Davis & Company, Toyota, DTE Energy, Internal Comms Pro, Barton Malow, Oakland Community College, Dragonfly Editorial, Igloo Software and Linx Consulting, LLC. Conference sponsorship packages are still available. Contact Pat Frey, ABC, at pafrey2@gmail.com or Deb Salem at dlsalem@sbcglobal.net for more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2019 IABC Heritage Region Communication Conference.

About IABC's Heritage Region

With one of the largest International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) membership totals, the Heritage Region serves members in 17 states including Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C.

