IABC Nashville Announces 2020 Board Of Directors
Feb 05, 2020, 12:00 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators' Nashville chapter (IABC Nashville) announces its 2020 board of directors.
"We are honored to have this talented and diverse group of business communicators serving in leadership positions on our board," says Mollye Dietrich, IABC Nashville president. "IABC Nashville's mission is to provide learning opportunities, professional development sessions, and insights into the latest communication trends, technology, and issues facing the industry for our members and surrounding Nashville community. I am confident that this group of leaders will continue to contribute to the success of our mission and I am excited to see what lies ahead for IABC Nashville."
The new board comprises experienced communications professionals in the region from various industries and specialties, including health care, public relations, marketing, internal communications, corporate communications, and more.
2020 IABC Nashville Board of Directors
- President: Mollye Dietrich, HCA Healthcare
- President-Elect and Vice President of Social Media: Kerry Burke, Cigna
- Past-President: Sarah "Birdie" Loeffler, ProAssurance
- Secretary: DeAndra Mack, HCA Healthcare
- Vice President of Finance: Gene Boulware, The Vincit Group
- Vice President of Membership: Kristin Appelman, Concept Technology, Inc.
- Vice President of Professional Development: Jessica Hopson, Lovell Communications
- Vice President of Communications: Joe Diorio, Editor of A Few Words About Words
- Vice President of Awards: Kellie Davie, Keycom
- Vice President at Large: Genma Holmes, Holmes Pest Control, GSH Consulting, LLC
- Vice President at Large: Mike Deas, Volkert, Inc.
- Vice President at Large: Lynn Yates, Healthcare Bluebook
The goal of the 2020 board of directors is to help its members and other communications professionals in the region to enhance their careers through professional development workshops, networking events, accreditation, and work recognition through its annual Music City Gold Pen Awards.
To learn more about IABC Nashville and its upcoming programs, visit Nashville.IABC.com or on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to learn more.
About IABC Nashville
IABC Nashville is the local chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The Nashville chapter is one of more than 100 chapters in 70 countries, with a mission to provide professional development and networking opportunities to members, as well as the larger communications community. In 2017, they received the Small Chapter of the Year Award for outstanding efforts to bring professional communicators together in significant and inspiring ways.
The chapter is diverse, with members representing agencies, government, corporations, universities, and nonprofit organizations. IABC Nashville also offers ties to job bank services and the annual Music City Gold Pen Awards program. IABC is the only place to connect with communicators globally.
SOURCE IABC Nashville
