IABC Nashville Announces 2020 Board Of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators' Nashville chapter (IABC Nashville) announces its 2020 board of directors.

"We are honored to have this talented and diverse group of business communicators serving in leadership positions on our board," says Mollye Dietrich, IABC Nashville president. "IABC Nashville's mission is to provide learning opportunities, professional development sessions, and insights into the latest communication trends, technology, and issues facing the industry for our members and surrounding Nashville community. I am confident that this group of leaders will continue to contribute to the success of our mission and I am excited to see what lies ahead for IABC Nashville."

2020 IABC Nashville Board of Directors

President: Mollye Dietrich , HCA Healthcare

, HCA Healthcare President-Elect and Vice President of Social Media: Kerry Burke , Cigna

, Cigna Past-President: Sarah "Birdie" Loeffler, ProAssurance

Sarah "Birdie" Loeffler, ProAssurance Secretary: DeAndra Mack , HCA Healthcare

, HCA Healthcare Vice President of Finance : Gene Boulware , The Vincit Group

: , The Vincit Group Vice President of Membership : Kristin Appelman , Concept Technology, Inc.

: , Concept Technology, Inc. Vice President of Professional Development: Jessica Hopson , Lovell Communications

, Lovell Communications Vice President of Communications: Joe Diorio , Editor of A Few Words About Words

, Editor of A Few Words About Words Vice President of Awards: Kellie Davie , Keycom

, Keycom Vice President at Large: Genma Holmes, Holmes Pest Control, GSH Consulting, LLC

Genma Holmes, Holmes Pest Control, GSH Consulting, LLC Vice President at Large: Mike Deas , Volkert, Inc.

, Volkert, Inc. Vice President at Large: Lynn Yates , Healthcare Bluebook

The goal of the 2020 board of directors is to help its members and other communications professionals in the region to enhance their careers through professional development workshops, networking events, accreditation, and work recognition through its annual Music City Gold Pen Awards.

To learn more about IABC Nashville and its upcoming programs, visit Nashville.IABC.com or on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to learn more.

About IABC Nashville

IABC Nashville is the local chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The Nashville chapter is one of more than 100 chapters in 70 countries, with a mission to provide professional development and networking opportunities to members, as well as the larger communications community. In 2017, they received the Small Chapter of the Year Award for outstanding efforts to bring professional communicators together in significant and inspiring ways.

The chapter is diverse, with members representing agencies, government, corporations, universities, and nonprofit organizations. IABC Nashville also offers ties to job bank services and the annual Music City Gold Pen Awards program. IABC is the only place to connect with communicators globally.

