IABC Nashville Announces 2021 Board Of Directors

"This year's board is poised to continue building on the momentum built in 2020," says Kerry Burke, IABC Nashville president. "This is an impressive group of professional communicators who are eager and excited to bring world-class educational programs and invaluable networking opportunities to chapter members, and the larger communications community in middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. I am thrilled to see what this team will accomplish in another successful year for IABC Nashville."

The new board comprises experienced communications professionals in the region from various specialties, including public relations, marketing, internal communications, corporate communications, and more.

2021 IABC Nashville Executive Board of Directors

President: Kerry Burke , Cigna

, Cigna President-Elect and Vice President of Professional Development: Kristin Appelman , Concept Technology, Inc.

, Concept Technology, Inc. Past-President: Mollye Dietrich , HCA Healthcare

, HCA Healthcare Secretary: Michael Payne , Small Town Startup

, Small Town Startup Vice President of Finance : Tom Kenley , Rogers Group, Inc.

: , Rogers Group, Inc. Vice President of Membership : Anna Strong , The Creative Group

: , The Creative Group Vice President of Communications: Jessica Hopson , Lovell Communications

, Lovell Communications Vice President of Social Media: Sarah "Birdie" Loeffler, ProAssurance

Sarah "Birdie" Loeffler, ProAssurance Vice President of Awards: Katie Adkisson , APR, REED Public Relations

, APR, REED Public Relations Vice President at Large: Genma Holmes, GSH Media and Consulting

Genma Holmes, GSH Media and Consulting Vice President at Large: Lysa Rigo , Veritas Federal Credit Union

, Veritas Federal Credit Union Vice President at Large: K. Dawn Rutledge , Ed.D., Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (VICTR)

The goal of the 2021 board of directors is to help its members and other communications professionals in the region enhance their careers through professional development workshops, networking events, accreditation, and professional recognition through the annual Music City Gold Pen Awards .

To learn more about IABC Nashville and its upcoming programs, visit Nashville.IABC.com or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter .

About IABC Nashville

IABC Nashville is the local chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The Nashville chapter is one of more than 100 chapters in 70 countries, with a mission to provide professional development and networking opportunities to members, as well as the larger communications community.

The chapter is diverse, with members representing agencies, government, corporations, universities, nonprofit organizations, and more. IABC Nashville also offers ties to job bank services and the annual Music City Gold Pen Awards program. IABC is the only place to connect with communicators globally. "Connect here – go anywhere!"

