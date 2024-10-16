IAC Awarded Contract to Build Biomass Drying Systems

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Accessories Company (IAC) has been named to design, build, and commission two waste heat biomass drying systems for SDI Biocarbon Solutions, LLC.

Installation of access stairs and safety railing on one of the two Cyclone stacks. Safe worksite practices are evidenced by Adelphi Construction's excellent EMR ratings. IAC OEM Industrial Rotary Dryers and Cyclone Dust Collector stacks for drying biomass being installed on the job site in Columbus, MS by IAC's wholly owned subsidiary, Adelphi Construction LC.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. announced the selection of Columbus, Mississippi, as the location for the initial SDI Biocarbon Solutions biocarbon production operations, a joint venture between the company and Aymium. The site is strategically located near one of the company's largest electric-arc-furnace steel mills, which will consume a portion of the biocarbon as a replacement for anthracite coal and is also central to plentiful sustainably sourced fiber raw material sources.

IAC's scope of equipment supply includes two Rotary Drum Dryer systems to dry southern yellow pine feedstock as feed for the pyrolysis processors. IAC's rotary dryers will primarily use the combustion products from the biogas production as well as recirculated dryer exhaust gases as the drying medium.

A bank of three cyclone collectors separate the dry product from the gas stream. Safety systems include explosion venting, spark detection and suppression, fire water deluge, and oxygen analyzers in addition to the fully modulating EGR system minimizing the oxygen content within the dryer systems. PLC based automated burner management and dryer control systems will integrate with the spark detection/suppression and fire water deluge PLC and plant's DCS system.

IAC will be providing structural, mechanical, electrical, and automation engineering for the project, as well as project management, construction, and commissioning services. IAC's construction arm, Adelphi Construction LC, will provide structural and mechanical equipment erection, insulation, piping, automation and electrical installation services. IAC is incorporating Steel Dynamics provided steel into its systems.

"IAC has long been trusted by Steel Dynamics as a provider for dust collection and air pollution control (APC) equipment and engineering services at their mills." said Mike Sedler, IAC Sr. VP, "SDI Biocarbon Solution's project allows us to pair our thermal processing technologies with our dust and APC expertise to assist them in utilizing the facility's excess available renewable energy, representing a meaningful step toward achievement of their environmental goals".

About IAC: Founded in 1987, IAC is a fully integrated EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contractor serving numerous industries including cement, steel, mining, food, battery, chemical, and industrial sands. IAC is unique because the company owns and controls all aspects for EPC projects including in-house engineering, a fabrication facility, a construction company, a wide range of IAC original equipment, and fast-response field services and replacement parts. The corporate focus is industrial air pollution control (APC) solutions, but IAC can design and supply any type of industrial process equipment or system including complete greenfield turnkey plant builds. For more information, visit iac-intl.com.

About SDI Biocarbon Solutions, LLC: SDI Biocarbon Solutions, LLC is a strategic joint venture between Steel Dynamics and Aymium, a leading producer of renewable biocarbon products. The joint venture is constructing and will operate a biocarbon production facility that will supply Steel Dynamics' electric arc furnace steel mills with a renewable alternative to fossil fuel carbon, further reducing the impact on the environment.

