IAC Earnings Release Available on Company's Website

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its fourth quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC will host a conference call to discuss the company's fourth quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Wednesday, February 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC, Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, COO and CFO of IAC and Neil Vogel, CEO of People Inc. will participate.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the IAC site at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC nearly three decades ago have emerged 10 independent, publicly-traded companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category-leading businesses People Inc. and Care.com among others and holds strategic equity positions in MGM Resorts International and Turo Inc. IAC is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE IAC