IAC Group Honored by Ford Motor Company with World Excellence Awards

IAC Group was one of four suppliers recognized in the Quality category and one of 12 honored with a Gold Award. Only 52 companies were selected as winners from thousands of Ford suppliers globally.

Carl Beckwith, IAC president of North America, accepted the awards from Ford Motor Company's Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president, global operations, and Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, product development and purchasing.

"We are thrilled to receive these coveted awards and proud to be distinguished among the elite group of companies recognized for global excellence by Ford this year," said Beckwith. "IAC has been a longtime partner to Ford and we are proud of these awards that underscore our relentless drive to deliver innovative, high-quality components in support of Ford and its products."

"Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company's top-performing suppliers around the world," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like IAC are key to Ford's continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming world's most trusted mobility company."

