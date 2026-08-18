IAC Invests in Technical Bench Strength with Company-Wide M-Pulse Summit

More than 150 IAC team members completed three days of M-Pulse technical training, part of the company's investment in technical bench strength.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Accessories Company (IAC), an EPC contractor and industrial equipment manufacturer serving the power, steel, cement, and industrial process markets, hosted a three-day M-Pulse Summit June 23 to 25 at its headquarters. The summit brought together more than 150 team members, including engineers, application engineers, and project managers, in person and online, for technical training on IAC's M-Pulse medium-pressure (long bag) baghouse platform.

The three-day format reflects IAC's investment in its people, giving attendees a shared depth of understanding on M-Pulse, IAC's medium pressure, long bag technology, from engineering fundamentals to field-proven performance. The agenda spanned eight sessions: origins and evolution, engineering and design methodology, construction and quality assurance, airflow modeling, controls and diagnostics, structural design and transportation constraints, cost fundamentals and competitive positioning, and market outlook.

The training was led by Pramodh Nijhawan, Executive Vice President at IAC, who led development of the M-Pulse platform in 2001 for large-airflow baghouse applications.

"The goal is that everybody in the company understands the product line, the technology, and where it can be used," said Nijhawan. "If you're ever faced with a challenge or an opportunity with a client, you should be able to speak to M-Pulse on the spot and put IAC in the conversation. That's what this training builds toward."

Glenn Smith, CEO and Founder of IAC, tied the training to the company's broader philosophy on technology and growth.

"Companies with good technology win," said Smith. "Investing in the people who understand that technology, so they can put it to work for customers, is how we make sure it does."

IAC anticipates the trained bench to support faster, more consistent technical response across proposals and customer engagement.

About Industrial Accessories Company

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, IAC is a vertically integrated EPC contractor and OEM manufacturer serving the steel, cement, power generation, and industrial process industries. IAC designs, fabricates, and installs air pollution control, material handling, and thermal processing equipment, in addition to full-scope EPC and field service capabilities. Adelphi Construction LC, IAC's construction subsidiary, provides turnkey plant construction, mechanical and electrical installation, and field labor services nationwide.

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SOURCE Industrial Accessories Company (IAC)