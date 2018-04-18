IAC To Announce Earnings On May 9th

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 9, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will post its first quarter results and simultaneously IAC's CEO, Joey Levin, will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.iac.com/Investors. On Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), ANGI Homeservices will host a quarterly conference call in which IAC executives will also participate to answer questions regarding IAC. In addition, Match Group will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
The live audiocast of the ANGI Homeservices conference call and replay will be open to the public at http://www.iac.com/Investors or http://ir.angihomeservices.com. The live audiocast of the Match Group conference call and replay will be open to the public at http://ir.mtch.com.
About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is a leading media and Internet company composed of widely known consumer brands, such as Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid, which are part of Match Group's online dating portfolio, and HomeAdvisor and Angie's List, which are operated by ANGI Homeservices, as well as Vimeo, Dotdash, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast and Investopedia. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide.
