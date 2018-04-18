IAC To Announce Earnings On May 9th

The live audiocast of the ANGI Homeservices conference call and replay will be open to the public at http://www.iac.com/Investors or http://ir.angihomeservices.com. The live audiocast of the Match Group conference call and replay will be open to the public at http://ir.mtch.com.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is a leading media and Internet company composed of widely known consumer brands, such as Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid, which are part of Match Group's online dating portfolio, and HomeAdvisor and Angie's List, which are operated by ANGI Homeservices, as well as Vimeo, Dotdash, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast and Investopedia. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide.

