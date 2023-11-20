IACC Rescinds Invitation to TikTok to its 2024 Annual Conference Amidst Concerns Over Platform's Content Management

News provided by

International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition

20 Nov, 2023, 17:31 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) has announced that it is rescinding its invitation to TikTok to participate in the IACC 2024 Annual Conference focused on intellectual property protection. This decision comes in light of TikTok's ineffective content moderation policies.

Recently, videos on TikTok emerged sharing a letter from Osama bin Laden, attempting to justify the 9/11 attacks. This content has drawn widespread criticism, including remarks from the White House. While TikTok states it is actively removing such posts, the IACC remains concerned about the platform's effectiveness in managing harmful content.

Bob Barchiesi, IACC President and a former law enforcement executive, expressed his strong stance: "The glorification of figures like Osama bin Laden on platforms like TikTok is not only deeply disturbing but also a direct insult to the memories of the brave heroes we lost on 9/11. Such narratives, under the guise of free expression, can perpetuate harm and disrespect the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Our decision reflects our unwavering commitment to honor their memory and uphold the highest standards of respect and integrity. I have no doubt that this view would be shared by many current and former law enforcement and government officials who attend our conference each year."

Given the IACC's commitment to upholding these values, TikTok's participation in the conference is viewed as misaligned with these principles. The IACC holds a strong stance against any form of support for terrorism or the dissemination of extremist views.

The Coalition continues to dedicate its efforts to fostering environments that promote respect, innovation, and the protection of intellectual property rights.

About the IACC
The IACC (www.iacc.org) is a not-for-profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with intellectual property theft. The IACC membership includes many of the world's best-known brands across all sectors. The IACC is a leader in cross-industry voluntary agreements that address the online trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods, including its IACC MarketSafe® and RogueBlock® initiatives.

SOURCE International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition

