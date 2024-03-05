IACE TRAVEL Introduces Educational Tourism in Aichi, Japan

AICHI PREFECTURE, Japan, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IACE TRAVEL, Aichi tourism representative, announces a unique opportunity to engage in educational tourism for US travelers visiting Japan during school holidays. This region boasts a range of museums that cater to both young and adult learners. Here are two of the must-visit educational museums in Aichi.

Toyota Automobile Museum

Toyota Automobile Museum SCMAGLEV and Railway Park

The Toyota Automobile Museum in Nagakute next to Nagoya is a must-visit for car enthusiasts in general. This museum showcases a collection of around 140 representative vehicles from Japan, the US and Europe. Visitors can explore the evolution of automobile design and technology, from the birth of gasoline-powered automobiles at the end of the 19th century to the present day. In addition, almost all vehicles are "dynamically preserved" and can be driven.

Explore the "Automobile Culture Showroom" within the "Cultural Gallery," where around 4,000 cultural items linked to automobiles, including posters, car toys, and mascots, are showcased under the theme "Mobility and Culture." Using roughly 800 miniature cars as a chronological guide, you can delve into the rich car culture crafted by enthusiasts.

Private guided English language tours are available for free but require a reservation more than a week before the planned visit upon request.

SCMAGLEV and Railway Park

For those with an interest in transportation and engineering, the SCMAGLEV and Railway Park in Nagoya is a must-see attraction. This museum is dedicated to showcasing the history and future of railway technology, with a particular focus on Japan's renowned high-speed trains.

Visitors can explore a variety of exhibits, including real historic train cars from various historic types of trains, interactive displays. Inside a theater designed to resemble the cabin of the Superconducting Maglev trains, currently being built between Tokyo and Osaka reaching speeds of up to 500 km/h (310 mph), visitors can simulate the experience of traveling on the Yamanashi Maglev Line through computer-generated (CG) footage.

Among the exhibits is Doctor Yellow, a business bullet train that inspects overhead wires, signals, and tracks while running to ensure the safe operation of the Shinkansen and is said to bring good luck when seen.

The museum also offers hands-on exhibits, where visitors can learn about the mechanics of trains and even try operating Shinkansen and local trains as well as step into the shoes of train conductors.

[For more Information]

Toyota Automobile Museum: https://toyota-automobile-museum.jp/en/

SCMAGLEV and Railway Park: https://museum.jr-central.co.jp/en/

