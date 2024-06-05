IACMI, DoD Announce New Partnerships to Combat Workforce Shortages in U.S. Casting and Forging Industry

IACMI Collaborates with Pennsylvania State University, University of Tennessee, and Jobs for the Future to Scale up Defense Department METAL Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a concerted effort to address the critical workforce shortages in the U.S. casting and forging industry, IACMI–The Composites Institute®, in a multi-million dollar partnership with the Department of Defense's (DoD) Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) Program, announced today it has partnered with Pennsylvania State University (PSU), the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK), and Jobs for the Future (JFF) to support a groundbreaking national workforce initiative.

The Metallurgical Engineering Trades Apprenticeship and Learning program (METAL) has been established in response to the DoD's identification of a need for an additional 122,000 skilled personnel in essential roles by 2028. This program aims to strengthen national defense through workforce development and technological advancement.

METAL focuses on growing the U.S. industrial base's competitiveness against national security threats. The initiative seeks to develop a resilient domestic workforce to sustain and enhance the nation's casting and forging capabilities through 2050. This effort will address vulnerabilities within the U.S. defense supply chain, which currently relies heavily on foreign sources for critical cast and forged products.

"The shrinking supply chain and shortage of skilled labor demands an immediate response," said Technical Director of Metallurgy and Manufacturing for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy Dr. Matthew Draper. "Our partnerships equip us to develop robust training programs that not only meet the immediate needs but also prepare the workforce for future technological advancements. This is something that will provide a cornerstone for the future of the casting and forging sector and provide opportunities for individuals to move into good paying, dynamic, and meaningful careers."

IACMI, with its proven track record in technical training through programs like America's Cutting Edge (ACE), will expand educational initiatives focusing on essential base metal processes, including casting, forging, and plate production nationwide. The goal is to cultivate a skilled workforce ready to embark on and sustain careers in these industries. This includes engaging a diverse audience, from K-12 students to adults seeking further training or new career pathways.

Joannie Harmon, Vice President of Workforce Development for IACMI, emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative:

"Fostering the development of an industrial base workforce and ensuring the availability of the right skill sets – from skilled trades on the shop floor to doctoral-level engineering in research – is vital to national security. Our goal for METAL is to ensure that the nation's advanced manufacturing workforce is a source of strategic and competitive advantage for the United States. Supporting the casting and forging sector is a critical role IACMI plays in creating a robust talent pipeline with twenty-first-century capabilities and skills," she said.

PSU and UTK are co-developing online and in-person curricula tailored to various audiences, including outreach events for elementary students, workshops for middle and high school students, five-day boot camps for those aged 18 and over, and advanced metallurgical engineering courses and certificate programs.

JFF will play a crucial role in developing apprenticeship programs and upskilling workers across the country, helping companies recruit, train, and retain a more loyal and productive workforce. This effort is essential for ensuring national security and economic vitality.

Pennsylvania, with its strategic position within the base metals manufacturing sector, has been chosen as the site for the METAL testbed. Curriculum will be developed as part of a collaborative effort, and students will participate in a pilot program in casting and forging. Additional training hubs are planned for strategic locations in additional states.

"This hands-on 'boot camp' style of instruction is a powerful addition to PSU's existing metal manufacturing curriculum spread across a number of disciplines," said Paul C. Lynch, Associate Professor of Industrial Engineering and Master of Manufacturing Management Programs. "Our goal is to not only educate but also inspire the next generation to pursue careers in metal manufacturing. We look forward to seeing students walk away from the camps wanting to continue to learn more and have an in-depth understanding of the broad range of prosperous careers available in metal manufacturing."

Online and in-person curriculum are being co-developed by PSU and UT for a variety of audiences:

Outreach events for students as young as elementary age

2-3 hour workshops for middle and high school students

5-day bootcamps for students age 18 and over

Metallurgical engineering courses & certificate programs

Additionally, PSU is developing sustainability plans to ensure the continuity and growth of the METAL program beyond the contract period.

For those ready to enter the industry directly, JFF will assist with developing apprenticeship programs and upskilling workers across the country in vital occupational roles. Apprenticeships have proven to help companies recruit, train, and retain a more loyal and productive workforce, which is essential for national security and economic vitality.

About IACMI

IACMI—The Composites Institute® is a 150-plus member community of industry, colleges and universities, national laboratories, and government agencies working together to benefit the nation's energy, manufacturing, and economic security. IACMI is managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation (CCS), a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation. A Manufacturing USA institute, IACMI is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Materials Manufacturing Technologies Office , as well as key state and industry partners. www.iacmi.org .

SOURCE IACMI - The Composites Institute