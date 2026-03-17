IACMI Workforce Development Program Achieves Major Milestones, Advancing Talent Pipeline for Manufacturing Industry

America's Cutting Edge (ACE) eclipses 20,000 online students and 5,000 in-person participants, underscoring the resurgence of interest in American manufacturing jobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IACMI–The Composites Institute® (IACMI), today announced its manufacturing and machining workforce training program, America's Cutting Edge (ACE), has surpassed 20,000 online students and 5,000 in-person bootcamp participants. Since its launch in 2020, ACE has grown steadily each year, reaching a record number of enrollments in 2025. The milestone achievements serve as a testament to the program's success in helping to address the nation's industrial labor and skills shortages.

ACE online students and in-person bootcamp participants since 2020.

"When we launched ACE, we saw a surge of people, including students, career changers, and incumbent workers, ready to build skills, alongside an industry that urgently needs talent and is eager to engage," said Justin Brooks, IACMI Deputy Director of Workforce Development. "ACE's growth reflects a real appetite to advance modern manufacturing. That's the foundation for rebuilding America's industrial strength, and we're proud to help drive it."

The ACE program began as a free online course in computer numerical control (CNC) machining undertaken in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Since then, the program has expanded to 11 online courses and has been adopted by 43 sites nationwide. Graduates of the program come from a variety of backgrounds, with 49% from a college or university, 17% from high school, and current industry professionals accounting for 23%.

The milestones come on the heels of IACMI launching its 'Make it in America' national outreach campaign, designed to raise awareness of careers in manufacturing and the job opportunities available today. The campaign, which debuted in late 2025, leverages ACE and Metallurgical Engineering Trades Apprenticeships & Learning (METAL), a workforce development program focused on casting and forging, to educate emerging and existing workers on new technologies and modern manufacturing practices. Students or industry professionals looking to learn about either program or its skills can enroll for free, supporting the primary goal of the programs: making careers in manufacturing accessible.

In December 2025, ACE also celebrated its five-year anniversary. Beyond its students, the ACE program's network of trainers and industry partners involves more than 200 academic and industry professionals. To learn more about ACE or get involved, visit AmericasCuttingEdge.org.

About IACMI ®

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation, or IACMI–The Composites Institute®, is committed to securing U.S. global leadership in advanced manufacturing by connecting people, ideas, and technology. With nearly 200 members spanning industry, academia, and government, IACMI advances U.S. manufacturing competitiveness through technology development, commercialization and workforce initiatives. Established in 2015 by the U.S. Department of Energy, IACMI is one of 18 Manufacturing USA Institutes collaborating to accelerate new technologies, reduce costs and risks, and equip workers with future-ready skills. Additionally, IACMI partners with the Department of Defense to scale up industry-driven job skills and revitalize American manufacturing. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, IACMI is managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation, a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation.

About America's Cutting Edge

America's Cutting Edge, supported by the U.S. Department of War (DoW) Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program, is a national training program designed to reestablish American leadership in the machine tool industry through transformative thinking, technological innovation, and workforce development. The curriculum combines advanced training and techniques from the University of Tennessee, the scientific expertise of the Department of Energy's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the proven workforce development capabilities of IACMI.

About METAL

Metallurgical Engineering Trades Apprenticeship & Learning (METAL), Metallurgical Engineering Trades, Apprenticeships & Learning (METAL), led by IAMCI and funded by the Department of War, is an industry-driven initiative aimed at providing high-quality, hands-on training in the metalworking and manufacturing sectors. The program is designed to address workforce development needs by offering comprehensive curricula in casting, forging and metallurgy, with an emphasis on automation and modern manufacturing technologies.

Contact: Drew Hoffman

[email protected]

SOURCE IACMI, The Composites Institute