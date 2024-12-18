iACT Soccer Program in the Central African Republic Receives UEFA's 'She Should Play' Grant

BANGUI, Central African Republic, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iACT is proud to announce that our Refugees United Soccer Academy in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR), — known locally as Bangui United — is the recipient of a $15,000 "She Should Play" grant from the UEFA Foundation for Children.

Bangui United All Girls Summer Soccer Camp, Aug 2024

This summer, on a mission to bring more girls into the game, the four coaches of Bangui United launched an all-girls soccer camp. Through iACT's soccer-training curriculum which is rooted in trauma-informed care and life skills, the coaches focused on supporting the social-emotional development and leadership skills of the camp participants.

"I am happy that my daughter participated in the academy because it has positively changed her behavior…if she will become a pro-soccer player that's great, if not, what she's learning is very vital and good for her life." - Mother of Bangui United participant.

Bangui United established a safe field space, hired female coaches, and provided each girl with soccer-playing equipment, hygiene products, and even materials for school. Being the first of its kind, the summer camp also garnered the attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sport, who invited iACT to officially register with the government of CAR to receive additional support.

The coaches achieved their goal, and more, with registration numbers reaching 125 girls ages 10 to 17. Now they are expanding, creating even more opportunities for girls to play organized soccer, and changing perceptions of girls in sports.

If you would like to support soccer for girls and boys affected by conflict — as a corporate sponsor, a funder, or coaching advisor — please contact the iACT staff. Our team in CAR is also available for media. Please contact our communications director, Corrie Hulse, to learn more.

iACT is an international organization with a mission to resource and partner with people affected by war and conflict, to amplify their voices and create opportunities for them to thrive. We do this by listening deeply to their needs, then together, we create safe and joyful programs that include preschools, soccer academies, employment opportunities, and training, all led by the affected communities themselves.

